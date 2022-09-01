Meghan Markle teases return to Instagram, talks family rift

Meghan Markle was interviewed recently. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Meghan Markle is having a busy couple of weeks and they are dramatic ones at that. While you could say that about every week since she met Prince Harry and the pair hightailed it for Montecito, California, this one has been particularly juicy.

First, Meghan released the first few episodes of her podcast, Archetypes, one of which featured an interview with professional tennis player Serena Williams. However, Meghan, or the Duchess of Sussex, spoke for the first 11 minutes and according to critics spoke mostly about herself.

Of all the questions she could have asked someone who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles throughout her illustrious career, they came few and far between.

And, let’s not forget that bizarre or upsetting story, however you want to look at it, in which Meghan spoke about a fire that broke out in Archie’s nursery right before he was to go down for a nap.

However, it’s not just Meghan’s podcast that has stirred up some controversy, but her recent interview with The Cut. Meghan Markle handpicked the interviewer, Allison P. Davis, an African-American writer who is widely considered one of the best celebrity profile writers in the industry.

As many people would, Meghan most likely assumed if she picked the writer herself that the interview would paint her in a glowing light. While the interview was definitely not critical, a certain sarcasm behind it painted Meghan in a somewhat strange way.

Meghan Markle revealed she hopes to get back on Instagram

At one point, Meghan leaned over to tell Allison that she may be joining Instagram again, with the writer claiming that Meghan looked around yet questioned who would even be listening, and said, “I’m getting back … on Instagram,” with a devilish glint in her eye. She even made a reference to Oprah’s infamous line during the big Sussex interview, “Were you silent or silenced.”

Right from the beginning, that one simple paragraph made it evident that Allison was not necessarily on Meghan’s side, but simply writing about what she saw, namely, two giant chairs in front of one desk that serve as Meghan and Harry’s workspace, yet look like thrones.

It even gives hints at a comparison between Meghan and Harry and Wallis Simpson and the Duke of Windsor. The latter, a couple who left royal life yet still had grand delusions about their status in the world.

Throughout the interview, there are undertones of a bitterness still ever-present in Meghan’s mind, despite her supposed laid-back, California attitude.

She told the interviewer, “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

The interviewer claimed Meghan sounded like she had a Bachelor producer in her brain

In one bizarre paragraph, Allison proves she is not solely on Meghan’s side and perhaps sees her as one of those celebrities who does strange things behind the scenes. She claimed Meghan talks as if there is a tiny Bachelor producer in her brain, directing everything she says. She later writes that Meghan instructs her as to how she might note down the noises she is making.

In one moment, that is simultaneously sickly sweet, yet wreaks of the privilege Harry and Meghan both find themselves in at their Montecito mansion, Meghan describes the first time they toured their house and fell in love with it.

She recalled, “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’ ”

Prince Harry joined the conversation at one point to let readers in on how much he fawns over his wife, telling Allison, “Tell her the first thing you said when you got back last night. She said, ‘I’m not a model.’ “I was like, ‘No, you are, of course you can be a model.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m a mom!’ And it’s like, ‘You can be both.’ ”

Meghan controversially claimed her wedding was celebrated the same way as Mandela being freed

In one of the most controversial moments from the interview, and it perhaps gives a glimpse into Meghan’s current thinking pattern she recalled a moment during the Lion King premiere when she said a cast member from South Africa told her, “I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’ ”

As for her feelings on the royal family and forgiveness? Meghan said, “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

It’s a parting shot at the royal family, and the biggest warning someone like Meghan could give, albeit in a calm, and kind manner.