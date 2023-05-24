The real reason Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa aren’t friends after kidney transplant

A friendship between Selena Gomez and Francia Rasia surprisingly deteriorated after Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez for a necessary transplant five years ago.

The two were friends since they were childhood actors and close enough that Raisa had no issue giving a kidney to Gomez when they were older.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus eight to 10 years ago, and her kidneys failed during her battle with the disease.

Raisa gave the singer and actress her kidney in 2017, and Gomez expressed love and gratitude toward her friend for the transplant.

However, the two have since stopped talking. Raisa even dodged recent questions that came her away about the status of her friendship with the actress.

Several months ago, Raisa’s dad shared insight into why his daughter is no longer friends with Gomez.

Francia Raisa’s father reveals why his daughter and Selena Gomez aren’t friends

Raisa’s father, El Cucuy, appeared on the Spanish news program Primer Impacto and was asked about why his daughter stopped talking to actress Selena Gomez.

According to El Cucuy, it was no secret that it was due to Gomez’s drinking after she received the kidney transplant from his daughter. Raisa apparently let Gomez know that she hadn’t given her a kidney so she could go out and drink to cause stress on the organ.

That is apparently what led to the two no longer being on speaking terms, with Raisa’s dad also indicating that is “what happens with love, money, and fame.”

Despite being friends for so long and Raisa playing an important role in Gomez’s life, Raisa wasn’t included in the singer’s documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which arrived exclusively on Apple TV+ in 2022.

Earlier this month, Raisa was approached while walking her dog and asked if she and Gomez were still talking to one another. Raisa, seen in the TMZ video below, dodged all of the questions about Gomez, instead talking about the weather and other topics.

Raisa, 34, is an American actress who has appeared in notable roles in The Secret Life of an American Teenager and the direct-to-video release, Bring It On: All or Nothing.

More recently, she appeared in Grown-ish for four seasons as Ana Torres and currently stars as Valentina in the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father.

After deflecting the pap questions in the video above, Gomez’s fans apparently took exception to it and were letting Raisa know about it online. Raisa indicated she wanted it all over with.

Gomez showed love to Raisa following the kidney transplant

In September 2017, Gomez took to Instagram to share about her health situation with her millions of followers. She brought up her battle with lupus, revealing that she had been “laying low” and not promoting new music due to her recovery after a kidney transplant.

With that, Gomez shared a series of photos in an IG carousel post, including one of her and Raisa holding hands and smiling at each other in side-by-side hospital beds.

In her caption, she also thanked her family and the “incredible team of doctors” for all they did before and after her surgery. She went on to give a specific shout-out to her friend.

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” Gomez wrote in part of her caption.

While she and Gomez used to be close friends, it appears that’s sadly no longer the case, as Gomez indicated this past November that the only person in Hollywood she’s close with is singer Taylor Swift.

Per TMZ’s report, Raisa commented “interesting” and unfollowed her longtime friend after this. Gomez later commented about her previous remarks about friends in Hollywood, clarifying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Several months ago, Gomez seemed to still have love for Raisa, saying she’d “never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia,” but as of right now, Raisa seems uninterested in being friends.