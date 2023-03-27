Selena Gomez is all ready for summer, and she’s working hard to get her fans excited about it too.

The Calm Down singer has her whopping 405 million Instagram followers in a frenzy after her latest post, and after surpassing Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on the platform.

It doesn’t take much to get Selena’s fans going, lately many have been busy defending the former child star against bullying after it was rumored that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of her.

So when she dropped a blonde bikini throwback photo on the ‘Gram, it earned nearly 20 million likes in under 24 hours. It’s not quite enough to beat social media records but the number is impressive.

In the snap, Selena is posing coyly with her head cocked to one side while inside her home. She’s wearing a pink and purple string bikini that shows off her bronzed skin against golden blonde hair and the result is stunning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the spicy photo, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!”

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating rumors heat up

Selena Gomez shared her beautiful bikini photo just one day after rumors that she’s getting romantic with Zayn Malik really started to heat up.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Selena was spotted out and about in New York City with former One Direction star Zayn Malik and it was a more-than-friendly encounter.

An insider told the outlet, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Rumors about Selena and Zayn started brewing just a day earlier when a woman took to TikTok to dish on the pair eating out after her hostess friend filled her in.

Is this a love match for Selena and Zayn? Only time will tell, but it’s certainly a great diversion from the social media drama that Selena has been dealing with for weeks now.

Selena Gomez sticks up for Hailey Bieber

The social media drama involved Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, who were accused of making fun of a Selena Gomez TikTok that has since been deleted. In it, Selena, with eyebrows standing straight up, told her followers that she over-laminated her brows.

Soon after, Kylie shared an Instagram story about Hailey’s eyebrows, and Selena’s fans quickly took note and took aim at both of the alleged mean girls.

That ultimately led to Selena becoming the most followed woman on Instagram, but apparently, it’s been bittersweet for her because all the support for Selena has turned into bullying of Hailey and that’s not what she wants.

With seemingly the entire internet taking Selena’s side and turning on Hailey Bieber, Selena spoke out, asking her fans to back off Justin Bieber’s wife.

In an Instagram Story message to her fans, Selena wrote, “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Selena Gomez launches latest Rare Beauty product

It seems that Selena Gomez keeps things cruelty free in real life just like she does with her wildly successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena launched the brand in 2019 and so far, it has been incredibly successful. Part of that is thanks to the Hailey Bieber feud, as Selena’s fans made a point of seeking out her famous beauty products both online and in-store, often selling out the entire Sephora stock.

That success has moved Selena to offer a new product, a tinted lip oil that was inspired by the success of her incredibly popular Soft Pinch Blush.

Unsurprisingly, the new product is Soft Pinch Lip Oil and it’s expected to sell out.