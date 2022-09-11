The real reason Meghan Markle didn’t travel with Prince Harry to Balmoral

Meghan Markle at the Golden Globes After Party held at Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

King Charles III allegedly told Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle to Balmoral as the royal family rushed to be by Queen Elizabeth’s side.

Prince Harry was pictured leaving Balmoral alone after it was reported that he didn’t make it to the castle before his grandmother passed away.

The Sussexes left their roles as working royals in January 2020 and relocated to California. However, the pair has continued to criticize the royal family, particularly in the televised interview with Oprah.

In addition, Prince Harry claimed that the couple’s lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify were out of necessity after being cut from the royal family.

On Saturday, two days after the announcement of the Queen’s death, Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, to join them to greet mourners at Windsor Castle.

The tension between the America-based royals and their family is highly speculative as the Sussexes have been speaking out while the royal family prefers to keep family matters private.

King Charles allegedly told Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle

Initial reports suggested that Prince Harry and his wife were heading to Balmoral castle after a harrowing statement on Queen Elizabeth’s condition was released by Buckingham Palace.

However, it turned out that the Duke of Sussex went alone while Markle stayed behind. It’s now being reported that King Charles was behind the decision.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source told The Sun that: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.”

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome,” the source added.

Meghan Markle has sparked controversy with numerous claims she made against the royal family, including allegations of racism.

The publication reports that Prince Harry was not permitted to join his family members on the RAF plane that took his brother Prince William and his uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew to Scotland to visit the ailing Queen.

It’s been reported that the California-based couple announced that they would be traveling to Balmoral castle without consulting the rest of the royal family.

However, following King Charles’s request that he doesn’t bring his wife, Harry agreed to go alone.

As a result, he had to find his own transportation to visit his grandmother and arrived after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

A grief-stricken Prince Harry took a commercial flight back to England

Prince Harry returned to Aberdeen International Airport after spending time in Balmoral castle to pay his respects to his beloved grandmother.

One passenger described Harry’s grief to The Sun: “He barely moved for the whole hour-long flight and was obviously reflecting on his beloved grandmother,” the person claimed, continuing:

“It was so sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen’s death will help them heal their rifts.”

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, which debuted last month, is being held back in the wake of the late monarch’s death.

In his first speech after becoming monarch, King Charles III extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the newly crowned king said.