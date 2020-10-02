Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘hospitalized after overdosing on Hydroxycut weight loss pills and caffeine’

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Daniel Hernandez) was hospitalized in Florida on Tuesday after reportedly overdosing on Hydroxycut weight loss pills and caffeine.

According to reports, 6ix9ine revealed he was hospitalized in a Florida hospital after taking twice the recommended dose of a weight loss pill called Hydroxycut.

The 24-year-old rapper explained the overdose caused his heart rate to increase, and he also experienced profuse sweating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What is Hydroxycut?

According to WebMD, Hydroxycut refers to dietary supplements that contain an extract of Robusta coffee. The manufacturers claim the supplement helps people to lose weight.

6ix9ine denied taking illicit drugs

6ix9ine denied he’s been abusing drugs since he was released from prison. He said the terms of his probation require him to remain drug-free. He said he took the supplement because he wanted to lose weight.

Tekashi 6ix9ine gained weight while he was in prison and after he was released earlier in the year. He said that he took Hydroxycut with coffee to trim down from about 200 pounds to 150 pounds.

He was making progress with his weight loss effort, having lost more than 20 pounds. According to The Shade, 6ix9ine was down to 177 lbs.

6ix9ine was released from jail in April

In February, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including drug trafficking, firearms, and racketeering. He also admitted he was a member of a gang called Nine Trey Bloods.

He was able to get a reduced sentence after he testified against his former gang mates. Although 6ix9ine was initially facing a prison sentence of 47 years, he was eventually sentenced to only two.

Earlier in April, a New York judge granted Tekashi a release from jail and placed him under home confinement due to coronavirus concerns.

6ix9ine reportedly has a history of hospitalization due to asthma. The judge decided to grant him release into a home arrest for four months on compassionate grounds.

His home arrest ended early in August.

Tekashi released his second studio album in September

In September, 6ix9ine released his second studio album, Tattle Tales. Tattle Tales was his first album after he was released from jail.

He has also released multiple singles since he left prison. The singles include Gooba, Trollz, Yaya, and Punani.

He released his first studio album Dummy Boy in November 2018, shortly after police arrested him.