YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus in prison

YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) tested positive for COVID-19 while in prison in Florida.

TMZ reports that he reportedly received a positive test result on Thursday while in Broward County jail, awaiting trial in a double murder case.

YNW Melly’s reps shared the news on his Instagram on Thursday.

“Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus.”

The rapper asked his fans for support and prayers while he seeks medical care to fight the infection.

YNW Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder

According to The Sun-Sentinel, Miramar police arrested YNW Melly and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019.

The Miramar police released a statement at the time, revealing that Melly was arrested along with Cortlen Henry (YNW Bortlen).

They face charges of murdering Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr and staging it to look like a drive-by shooting in South Florida in 2018

Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Miami Herald reports that prosecutors filed a “notice of intent to seek the death penalty” against Melly in April 2019.

He has at Broward County jail since his arrest.

The Miami Herald also revealed that 12 Miami-Dade jail employees and two Broward inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates were not identified, and it was not clear whether Melly was one of the two or whether his case was separate.

The South Florida rapper is best known for his song Murder On My Mind uploaded to SoundCloud in March 2017. The track reached number 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His profile has been rising since then, and he has collaborated with top artists such as Kanye West and Juice WRLD.

Melly is the latest celebrity to announce they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Other hip-hop celebs who recently announced they tested positive include Geto Boys’ Scarface (Brad Jordan).

DJ Black N Mild (Oliver Stokes Jr.) died last month at the age of 44 after testing positive for coronavirus.

R. Kelly and Bill Cosby file requests for release due to coronavirus fears

YNW Melly’s release comes after the singer R. Kelly filed a request to be released on bond from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center due to fears of contracting coronavirus infection.

Forbes reports that his request has been denied.

Bill Cosby also reportedly filed a motion to be moved to house arrest due to fears of coronavirus infection.

Forbes reported that — as of April 2 — a decision had not been taken on Cosby’s petition, which also cited his blindness and old age.

Tekashi 6ix9ine released

Meanwhile, a New York judge granted rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine release from jail yesterday due to coronavirus concerns.

He was released into house arrest for four months under supervision.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a history of hospitalization for asthma, and this was reportedly a factor that influenced the decision by the judge to release him on compassionate grounds.