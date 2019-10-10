Tekashi 6ix9ine record deal: Former label 10K Projects signs rapper to huge album deal in prison

Hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine may be behind bars right now, but he’s reportedly itching to make some new music. That could happen in the near future, depending on his sentence, as a report surfaced indicating 6ix9ine has a hefty record deal with his former label.

Here are more details about the Tekashi 6ix9ine record deal and when he may be released to get to work on the new projects.

6ix9ine signs $10 million deal with 10K Projects

On Thursday (October 10), TMZ reported that Tekashi has been offered a $10 million deal from his former label, 10K Projects. The deal involves the hip-hop star putting out two new albums once he’s out of prison. One of those will be in English and the other in Spanish.

Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly signed a record deal worth more than $10 million with his former label 10k projects. Is he gonna be a super star??? 🌟 pic.twitter.com/3Gd0bJBpYh — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 10, 2019

As far as Tekashi being released in the coming months, that’s still unknown. He testified against Nine Trey Blood gang members in exchange for what he’s hoping is a reduced sentence and becoming free in the next few months. Just last week, members of the gang he was associated with were found guilty on charges of kidnapping and racketeering.

Tekashi finds out his fate in December. He originally was facing at least 47 years behind bars due to firearms and racketeering charges against him. He’s hoping for a release sometime in 2020 after giving up the gang members, but it’s not guaranteed.

Next 6ix9ine project already in the works?

As he awaits the sentence announcement, it appears he’s already got things in motion for the new music he’s planning. A Page Six report relayed a scoop from an inside source in the music industry who is familiar with the situation.

The insider told Page Six, “It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home. He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut album, Dummy Boy, arrived in November. It charted as high as No. 2 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA, giving him quite a successful start to his album releases.

It featured the successful track Fefe, featuring Nicki Minaj, which hit No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard chart. It also included BEBE, a track recorded in Spanish featuring Anuel AA.

The hip-hop star’s YouTube VEVO channel has racked up hundreds of millions of views and over 8.6 million subscribers. Now, 10K Projects is banking $10 million on 6ix9ine becoming free in the foreseeable future and delivering more popular music.