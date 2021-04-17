Taylor Swift shares hilarious update on her cat Meredith after fans share concerns for the feline

Taylor Swift posted a live Instagram video after fans got worried about her cat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Taylor Swift shared a hilarious live video to her Instagram page with an update on her cat, Meredith, after fans shared their concerns that something had happened to the feline.

Swift, 31, captioned her post first with a huge thank-you to fans for making her re-released album Fearless the top release of this year so far, saying, “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week…Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky????” she shared.

She concluded the post by saying, “I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Giving an update on Meredith

An avid cat-lover, Swift is known for posting pics of her three feline friends, named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, on social media, and fans became concerned when some realized that they had not seen photos of Meredith in a while.

Swift decided to take matters into her own hands to address the missing pet assuring her fans that Meredith was just fine but a little camera shy. She then shared screenshots of fans’ comments, with labels like “Strong discomfort,” “Intense dislike,” “Please stop,” “Go away,” and “No” on a series of funny photos showing Meredith hiding or turning away from the camera.

Swift concluded the video by saying, “So yeah, there it is, there you have it. That’s the explanation: She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So um, there’s your update on Meredith.”

Excitement mounts for next release

Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s version) a week ago and the album has had much success in its first week out. Along with all the original songs from her first recording, the album also contains several brand new songs that the singer has never recorded before, with collaborations with artists such as Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Colbie Caillat.

Swift spoke with People (The TV Show) recently sharing some of her experience in the studio as she went “line by line” through each song to ensure the integrity of each remained intact with as few changes made as possible.

Fans went into a fury this week after the singer spoke briefly with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with speculations high that Swift had dropped several hints at the title and release date for her next re-recorded album.

Specifics have yet to be confirmed but fans are sure to be happy when the news does break.