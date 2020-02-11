Tankhead666 arrested over murder of his ‘manager’ in Miami

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tankhead666, a member of the late XXXTentacion’s Hip Hop Collective Members Only, was arrested for the fatal shooting outside a nightclub in Miami — of a man believed to be his manager.

Tankhead666, whose real name is Lynwood Walker III, was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the killing of Jose Trimaine Jose, who went by the name Fat Papi Escobars. Walker is also charged with the aggravated assault of another shooting victim, who survived.

Jose was a rapper, manager and, according to NBC Miami, a former University of Central Florida football player. The NBC Miami report says that Jose was a recruit from Miami Central High School and played cornerback for two seasons at UCF. His football career ended after the 28-year-old reportedly found himself in some legal trouble.

Walker allegedly fled Miami after the shooting which took place outside the KUSH, a craft beer bar. The rapper was arrested near the Florida state line and returned to Dade County for arraignment on the shooting charges.

Motive for the alleged murder may be business-related

A motive for the shooting has not been reported; however, it appears that Walker and Jose were business associates. Tankhead666 and the murder victim’s Instagram accounts confirm that the two associates had a business relationship.

Jose, who goes by the stage name Fat Papi Escobars, appears to be TankHead’s manager. Hip Hop commentator DJ Akademiks revealed that the shooting victim and suspect tagged each other in their official Instagram bios.

According to Local 10, Walker, 27, already had a pending case after being arrested in November 2019 for “domestic violence battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and assault.”

Jose was reportedly a father of three sons and his Aunt told Local 10 that the former football player was a “sweet person.”

Tankhead666 was XXXTentacion’s friend

XXXTentacion was murdered at age 20 in June 2018. The late rapper started the Hip Hop collective Members Only of which TankHead666 was a member and appeared on some of their collaborative mixtapes.

In a VladTV interview, TankHead talks about his relationship with the late rapper and explained XXXTentacion’s name, success, and life before his fatal shooting.

Tankhead took to Instagram on the day Jose was shot in which he appears to be partying in Miami. In an Instagram post with several photos, Tankhead wrote in the caption, “Baby welcome to the party oooouuu oooouuu ooouuu king demon Miami nights.”

Last year, Tankhead666 performed in Rolling Loud Miami with other Member’s Only associates. No further information has been released in relation to the fatal shooting of Jose Trimane Jose.