Tamar Braxton’s new show on WEtv: Here’s what we know about Get Ya Life

Tamartians everywhere are celebrating the news that Tamar Braxton’s new show is officially on its way.

The singer gave fans an update on her life during an Instagram Live video, where she touched on her family, new music, and yes, her new show which will be called Get Ya Life.

The show will showcase different aspects of Tamar’s life

Madame Noire got some tidbits from the recently posted video.

“So, it’s a show that originally was supposed to be about my life and me putting together a possible record.”

According to Tamar, it will also focus on her dating David, being a single mom, and running her businesses by herself — without an agent or a manager.

“So, this show is about me breaking out and being everything that I am. And once again—I’m not going to say too much—but hopefully, that’s y’all get to see.”

She didn’t divulge much else about the show and a recent teaser from WE tv didn’t reveal a lot of details either.

In the short video, we learn that Get Ya Life will premier in April but didn’t get any information about the format.

Will it be a talk show or reality show?

Many initially assumed that Braxton was doing a talk show after her dramatic exit from The Real.

The program was hosted by Tamar and her co-hosts Tamara Housley, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai. But, in 2016, the singer was booted from the show.

The other co-hosts were apparently blindsided by the news as well. Tamar unfollowed them all, accusing them of having something to do with her firing despite their denials.

Sources later revealed to the Daily Mail why she was really let go saying it was “because of negative feedback on her ‘ghetto’ persona given by focus groups — as well as on-set insubordination and a rebellion by advertisers.”

Adding, “The show’s sales team made it clear that advertisers did not want her in their segments due to her antics and lack of cooperation.”

Well, The Real may not have wanted the outspoken singer anymore, but someone else sure did. Days after her shocking firing, comedian Steve Harvey offered the 39-year-old a talk show deal.

Since then, other rumors have also been swirling about possible shows, but now we have a date and title, so this time, the rumors are indeed true.

As we wait for the highly anticipated Get Ya Life, you can check out Tamar’s full Instagram Live video which is now posted on her Youtube channel.

Get Ya Life premieres in April on WE tv.