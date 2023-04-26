Sydney Sweeney unfollowed by Glen Powell’s girlfriend amid affair rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell affair rumors are heating up after the American actor’s girlfriend reportedly unfollows the actress.

Sweeney and Powell co-star in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, and photos of the pair filming their movie in Australia and spending time off-set have got fans talking.

Powell is dating model Gigi Paris and her social media activity, according to fans, suggests that their relationship is on the rocks.

Fans also observed that Paris seemingly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram around the time the Euphoria star began sharing photos of herself and Powell on the set of the movie.

As previously reported, Sweeney keeps her dating life private and reportedly got engaged to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, last year.

Fans have speculated about the status of the 25-year-old’s relationship, but she rarely divulges details about their romance.

gigi is throwing all the possible signs and clues out there without explicitly saying anything lol 👀 this along with the greatest one being her unfollowing sydney just aligns the break up narrative with cheating 😬 wow glen powell you done effed up lmao 😭 damn. pic.twitter.com/y4b8D4ghvF — june (@hangmanhive) April 16, 2023

Gigi Paris initially showed support for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s rom-com

In an Instagram comment seen by Page Six, Paris was all for her boyfriend starring alongside Sweeney when the actress shared the casting news on her Instagram account in January.

She reportedly left three party popper emojis in the comment section.

The outlet reports that Paris flew to Sydney to visit her boyfriend on the film set to be in late March but returned to the United States in less than two weeks.

If the dating rumors between Powell, 34, and Sweeney, 25, are true, it will go against her own dating philosophy. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress said she isn’t interested in dating anyone in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest”, she said in response, continuing:

“I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright, and I need to step back.'”

Sydney Sweeney seemingly jokes about Glen Powell dating rumors with a t-shirt

Sweeney appeared to address the romance speculation with a heartbreaker t-shirt.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared by hairstylist Glen Oropeza, Sweeney is seen wearing a crop top that reads “Kiss the boys and make them cry.”

She shared a video on her Instagram wearing the same top, adding in the caption, “pit stop in la la land.”

The actress is seen stretching on a rooftop before looking at the camera with a smile.

Neither Paris, Sweeney, nor Powell has directly addressed the dating rumors, which is certainly good PR for the upcoming movie.