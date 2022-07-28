Sydney Sweeney can’t afford kids, Hollywood doesn’t ‘pay actors what they used to’

Sydney Sweeney rocks Miu Miu at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s rising stars but revealed that she doesn’t have the financial freedom many would expect.

The 24-year-old garnered mainstream success in 2018, starring in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale.

She would become a superstar with her performance as Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series Euphoria and portraying Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus.

With her classic Hollywood beauty, she snagged up numerous brand partnership deals with brands such as Miu Miu.

In a recent interview, Sweeney talks about her earnings and all the expenses that come with keeping appearances.

She also talks about her desire to start a family and why she hasn’t had any kids yet.

Sydney Sweeney breaks down her expenses, can’t afford a break from acting

Sydney spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and got candid about the cost of living in Los Angeles.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she said, continuing:

“I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

The actress revealed that actors’ salaries have declined due to the rise in streaming platforms.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney revealed.

The publication notes that she had to work for five years to afford her $3 million home.

“The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Sydney Sweeney can’t afford kids but is she still engaged?

In the same interview, Sydney reveals that she had too much financial anxiety to start a family and worried about how it would affect her career.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said, continuing:

“I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Sweeney was reportedly engaged to 37-year-old restaurateur Jonathan Davino after she was photographed with an engagement ring.

However, the notoriously private actress did not reveal her relationship status and didn’t wear her engagement ring during the interview, THR notes.

She had kept her relationship off social media but reportedly started dating Davino in 2018.

Sydney Sweeney maintains an impressive work ethic. She is currently starring in the TV series Euphoria, The White Lotus, and is currently filming Madame Web.

Sydney starred in three movies in 2021 and works with numerous brands shooting ad campaigns and promotional material for social media.