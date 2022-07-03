Sydney Sweeney celebrates breakthrough award

Sydney Sweeney celebrates recent award win. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney celebrates earning the ATX TV Festival award even though it’s a bit late. The Euphoria star has been booked and busy from gracing magazine covers to new movie roles.

Her upcoming projects include starring in Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem, The Players Table, and the upcoming Marvel feature Madame Web.

The 24-year-old is also starring in acclaimed playwright Tina Satter’s debut feature about whistleblower Reality Winner.

Sydney Sweeney celebrates the Breakthrough Awards

The actress rocked a Fendi outfit while receiving an award at the ATX Festival in Austin, Texas last month.

“I’m awfully late for this post but thank you @atxfestival for honoring me with the breakthrough award, and everyone who came to the panel. I really enjoyed my short time in Austin 🥰”

Sweeney is the second recipient of the ATX TV Festival annual Breakthrough Award. The actress is about a month late with the Instagram post as the festival went down on June 4.

The actress spoke about her star role in Euphoria, where she plays Cassie Howard. During the festival, she admitted to having checked out viral memes about her character but didn’t let it affect her performance.

“I don’t think about that. I just save the memes and send them to my mom in conversation,” she said, according to the Austin Chronicles.

Sydney recently appeared on the July cover of Vogue Hong Jong, talking about her rise in Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney talks about filming nude scenes

Sydney opened up about filming nude scenes in Season 1 of Euphoria. In an interview with Seventeen, Sweeney said that she has “weirdly become very confident” with her body through portraying Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series.

“It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators,” she said.

The 24-year-old also spoke about the role of an intimacy coordinator on a television set, explaining that the process is choreographed.

Sweeney then described the process of making nude scenes comfortable, continuing:

“Sometimes there’s yoga mats that you can put in between each other or there’s like pads that you can put or yoga blocks; there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.”