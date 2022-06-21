Sydney Sweeney goes glam and busty in sheer black strapless dress

Sydney Sweeney stuns in a black lace ensemble by designer Zuhair Murad. Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney was all lace and lipstick in her most recent post for Armani Beauty.

The Euphoria actress claimed she was “feelin’ herself” in the all-black ensemble she shared with followers on Monday.

Sweeney rocked a strapless, all-lace look for Armani

In a 3-part Instagram carousel, the actress showed off her latest ensemble pulled from the Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 22 Collection. The strapless dress featured an all-lace, sheer design topped off with a black and gold belt around her waist.

Sweeney finished the look with a slicked-back ponytail, a dark-rimmed smokey eye, and the star of the show that got its own photo in the swipe-through – the subtle pink Armani lipstick shade.

“Feelin myself might get lippy later,” Sweeney wrote in her caption. She also tagged the Instagram handle for Armani Beauty, along with the hashtags #armanibeauties, #armanibeautypartner, and #LipPower in 104 to let her followers know the exact shade she was wearing in the photos.

Sweeney tagged her creative team in the post – including makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, hairstylist Bobby Eliot, nail stylist Zola Ganzorigt, and fashion designer Molly Dickson.

The designer of Sweeney’s dress, Zuhair Murad, shared a full-body shot of Sweeney’s look on their Instagram page that showed even more of the intricate lace details on her dress. Zuhair, who grew up in Lebanon, has been growing his brand since opening the first atelier in 1997. Other looks in his Pre-Fall 22 Collection include similar black pieces highlighting the same see-through lace pattern that Sweeney wore.

“Actress @SydneySweeney showed off her style wearing a black tulle corset bustier and midi skirt belted set with lace and velvet detailing from the #ZuhairMurad Pre-Fall 2022 Collection,” the designer wrote.

Followers are obsessed with Sweeney’s lacey look

When it came to the standout dress, friends and fans of the White Lotus actress were quick to let her know their thoughts on the Zuhair ensemble.

Maude Apatow, who plays Sweeney’s sister on the hit HBO show Euphoria, chimed in with a “GIRLLLLLL.”

“Just GORGE,” Queer Eye’s Tan France commented on her post.

“This GLAM!! You look absolutely stunning ! And the dress,” makeup artist Alexandra French said regarding the photos.

One Twitter user reposted photos of Sweeney in the Zuhair design with the caption, “I’ve never wanted a dress more than I do right now.”

I've never wanted a dress more than I do right now https://t.co/yIeFmms9a2 — Truth Dragon Amaterasu 🪷 (@LadyOfValyria) June 21, 2022

“Honestly everything from zuhair murad is *chef’s kiss* perfection. sydney wears it so well,” another user replied.

Although Sweeney’s Euphoria character may have been experimenting with her style in the latest season of the show, it seems as if the actress herself knows how to pull off exactly what works for her.