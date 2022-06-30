Sydney Sweeney pantless on all fours for magazine spread

Sydney Sweeney worked it for the camera in her latest magazine photo shoot, popping up her booty for a pantless show-off. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Sydney Sweeney took her acting skills to the next level as she made some practiced poses for the camera lens while shooting for the cover of Vogue Hong Kong.

The 24-year-old breakout star of the hit series Euphoria, who shares the screen alongside fellow talents Zendaya and Maude Apatow, got down on her hands and knees for a sultry session for the magazine while rocking some barely-there attire.

Sydney shed some clothes and dipped it low for Vogue

Taking to her Instagram page to share the stunning new snaps, Sydney rocked a variety of revealing clothing while contorting herself into some flirtatious positions.

In the first of the six-part series, the actress could be seen sporting her new, cropped hairdo while wearing bright pink from head to toe and crouching down so that her knees came up to meet her chest while her sheer leggings allowed some skin to shine through.

Photo number two gave fans a little pop of booty as Sydney pushed her bum into the air while stretching out her torso and arms across the floor.

A black and white knit sweater covered her torso, but only the bottom of a red latex bodysuit concealed her lower parts, allowing her naked legs to be fully visible.

In a shocking twist, the third snap found the star sitting atop a flaming black car while wearing dramatic wedding-themed items such as white fishnet stockings, a fluffy white top, and a flower crown with a white veil attachment that dropped over her face.

The next photo put Sydney into some edgy wear as she looked fiercely at the lens while wearing a high-collared latex top and sitting so that her pantless legs and white underwear were on full display.

The final two shots showed the star wearing a black veil over her head before the last picture show-off, with the actress licking a chain-link fence in a layered tank top.

Sydney gets psyched about cars

While the actress star continues to rise, fans keep learning more about the hot young celebrity, and she has also been open about some details regarding her passions.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Sydney was interviewed recently about her love of cars as she detailed some of the exciting projects she was working on.

“I recently just bought a Ford Bronco that I’m working on fixing up myself,” she revealed. “It’s been a lot more work than I thought it was going to be. I guess I was in over my head. But I’ve been trying to learn everything and just taking one step at a time.”

Sydney also shared that she was learning how to change the transmission and had to first take the entire body of the automobile apart to fix it.

The third season of Euphoria has been given the green light by HBO, though details regarding its release date remain fuzzy.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on HBOMax.