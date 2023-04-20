Is Sydney Sweeney still engaged?

Rising Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney prefers to keep her dating life out of the spotlight.

The Euphoria star is engaged to Jonathan Davino as of August last year, and the pair first sparked dating rumors in 2018.

The 24-year-old actress has made an effort to keep the relationship with the Chicago-based Davino, who is 37, out of the spotlight.

They have only had a few public appearances together over the year, including attending an Emmys party in 2018. However, she has kept the PDA completely off her social media accounts.

Due to her preferences for privacy, there have been no announcements about whether she is still engaged to Davino or when they plan to tie the knot.

However, she has not been seen without an engagement ring since reports emerged about their plans to marry in the future.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor was asked about her decision to keep her romantic relationships private.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest”, she said in response, continuing:

“I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright, and I need to step back.'”

Sweeney also said she wants a best friend in a partner, adding that she desires someone she can be with “24/7” and laugh with without getting “sick of” the person.

Who is Sydney Sweeney’s fiance Jonathan Davino?

Davino is a restauranteur with his roots based in Chicago.

In 2013, the actress’s partner was embroiled in a trademark dispute with his family over his Pompeii Xpress restaurant, which he started with his uncle Roger, according to Chicago Business.

Ralph Davino sued his brother and Sweeney’s fiance for trademark infringement over the name Pompei (with one i), which has been used by family members for over 100 years. Jonathan also owns the Mista Pizza restaurant with his uncle, per the report.

Davino is an heir to the city’s pizza franchise Pompei, which was opened in Chicago in 1909 by his great-grandfather, Luigi Davino.

The entrepreneur, who is of Italian descent, owns several other businesses with his family.

Although Sweeney owns a home in Los Angeles, she revealed that she has a residence in Chicago in an interview with Elite Daily in 2019.

She described the home as her getaway place while only confirming she had a “friend” that lived in the city, seemingly in an effort to protect her relationship’s privacy.