Sydney Sweeney looked sensational in sultry swimwear from her Frankies Bikini collaboration.

The Euphoria actress teamed up with photographer Sonia Szóstak for a series of vintage-style photos.

In the first snap, Sweeney held onto a curtain in a stylish white bikini as she gazed at something off-camera.

In the second snap, she flashed a stunning smile in a frontal shot that revealed the bikinis cross neck wrap design.

The actress had her long locks in soft curls and had her stunning face glammed by MUA Melissa Hernandez.

Sweeney previously starred in an ad campaign to promote her Frankies Bikinis collection earlier this month.

The next drop is scheduled to be released in April, and whether the photos are for the upcoming release is unclear.

Szóstak shared more stills from the shoot on her Instagram page, and it appears to be a long-form advertising campaign for the swimwear line.

Over on the Frankies Bikinis page, the brand teased the collection as the “sexiest collection yet.”

Sweeney’s collection is “inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces highlighting Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura.”

The collection includes one-piece swimsuits, along with stylish bikinis.

The stunning bikini Sweeney donned in the recent photos is not yet available and is likely part of the upcoming drop.

Sydney Sweeney teams up with Ford after restoring a vintage Bronco

One of Sweeney’s hobbies is working on cars, and last year, she refurbished her vintage 1969 Ford Bronco.

The actress has teamed up with Ford to show how she fixed up the vehicle, which she shared vai social media.

“if you know me, you know it’s always been my dream to restore a vintage Ford Bronco. now I’m working with Ford to show off all the work i put into it! #ad i’m so proud of how she turned out. if any other girls out there are interested in cars, do it. it’s so so worth it. #BuiltFordProud,” she captioned an IG post.

Sweeney documented the restoration of her Bronco on her TikTok account, @syds_garage.

She filmed videos of herself working on different parts of the vehicle. In the final video, Sweeney drove the Bronco after returning the car from disrepair.

Sydney Sweeney hydrates her skin with Laniege U.S.

Sweeney looked gorgeous in Laniege’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer advertisement.

The actor is partnered with the brand and got glammed up to boost sales with heart-warming smiles in both the two campaign photos she shared on her Instagram page.

The Laneige cream comes in a packable small blue container and is available in Sephora and Amazon.