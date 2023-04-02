Sydney Sweeney models stunning swimsuits from the second drop of her Frankies Bikini collection.

The 25-year-old actress has continued the campaign for her Love Letters collection, which features modern and sexy bikinis in a variety of sizes for women.

Sweeney wore a sizzling white halter top with a blue floral print and added matching bottoms that featured transparent beads for a unique look.

In a series of photos, The White Lotus actress posed for the swimsuit line in several ways and flashed a wide smile in the second snap.

Sweeney was joined by the stunning founder of the brand, Francesca Aiello, in some of the campaign shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress wore a sparkly choker necklace and dangling earrings to accessorize the look.

The Euphoria star looked radiant in the photos and went for a natural-looking glam.

In another photo shoot for the drop two campaign, Sydney rocked a light blue bikini as she posed with her armed linked with Francesca.

Sydney Sweeney is glamorous for Armani Beauty

Sweeney looked sensational in a photo shoot in partnership with Armani Beauty.

She promoted the brand’s Power Fabric Foundation and wrote in the caption, “I’m very excited to share the @armanibeauty Power Fabric+ campaign shot by my beautiful, and dear friend @damon_baker.”

She starred in a full advertising campaign for Armani’s all-day wear make-up range.

She got playful in the video while putting on the foundation and touting its benefits for promo.

The Power Fabric + Foundation offers full coverage along with shine and oil control.

Sweeney’s relationship with the Italian luxury fashion brand includes another awesome campaign for one of their products.

Sydney Sweeney explores ‘new horizons’ for My Way Parfum by Giorgio Armani

The Hollywood star looked sensational for a campaign for Armani Beauty’s My Way Parfum.

“An invitation to carve your own path. Discover the new MY WAY PARFUM film featuring @Sydney_Sweeney and follow along as she explores new horizons and defines her own way.”

In the film, she starts in a desert as she explores and documents her journey in the must-watch perfume advertisement.

In the clip, soundtracked by the song My Way by Clara Luciani, she captures the essence of the campaign with picturesque stills in different locations to boost sales for the refillable perfume by Armani.

My Way Parfum was launched this year and has a white floral, citrus, and musty smell for women.

The 50 ml bottle retails for $120, while the 150 ml refill bottle goes for $128, according to the Armani website.