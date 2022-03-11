Sydney Sweeney explains why she hid her new honey-red hair from the world 

Sydney Sweeney hid her new red locks from the world. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney is going to find out if redheads have more fun.

The Euphoria actress recently dyed her blonde tresses red for a new movie role. But the actress hid her new hair color, at least temporarily.

The Washington native is known for her blonde hair as Cassie Howard.

The newly engaged White Lotus star explains that she had to hide her hair color for a new role.

Sydney Sweeney hid her new red hair color

Syndey Sweeney debuted new red hair, but why did she have to hide it?

Sydney now reveals to Allure magazine why she dyed her hair. She says, “I did this for a character, actually, a little while ago. I had to hide it with lots of hats and hoodies. And now I’m able to debut it.”

The character Sydney refers to is Penny Jo Poplin in the movie National Anthem. National Anthem also stars her BFF Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, and Simon Rex. National Anthem is a crime, action, and drama film based in a small-town South Dakota.

Sydney says she feels more like herself with red hair than with blonde hair. She says, “It’s funny. This is closer to my actual hair color, so I feel more Syd in this color than I do when I’m blonde.”

As it turns out, the new hair color is not so different from her natural hair color. Sydney’s natural hair is brown with a little bit of red.

Sydney Sweeney’s recent engagement to longtime boyfriend

Sydney Sweeney has had an exciting couple of months. The White Lotus star recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

Soon after the Euphoria Season 2 finale, the paparazzi spotted Sydney wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger. The new ring caused fans to speculate about her engagement status.

The White Lotus actress has confirmed her engagement to Davino.

The couple was first photographed together in 2018 at a Kate Spade and InStyle dinner. Since then, the two have kept their personal life private.

Sydney previously expressed a desire to date men who are not in the spotlight. Sydney said, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

Jonathan is a businessman and owner of a pizza chain called Pompei, who does not have public social media.