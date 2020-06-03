Steven Avery from Making a Murderer battling coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc in the United States prison system, and it just hit one of the most infamous inmates in Making a Murderer star Steven Avery.

Avery’s former attorney Jerome Buting said that his client tested positive for coronavirus, according to his attorney.

Steven Avery has coronavirus

Buting revealed Avery’s diagnosis on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to the attorney, Avery has “short-lived symptoms” and remains in “good spirits.”

“Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell. But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. for speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery“

This is good news, as it seems that Avery is one of the coronavirus victims that ended up mostly asymptomatic.

Buting said that Avery’s ex-fiancee Sandy Greenman reported his health issues.

Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell. But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. 🙏🏼 for speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery — Jerome Buting (@JButing) June 3, 2020

It seems questionable that Buting would reveal this due to laws preventing people from releasing a person’s medical issues, especially since Buting is no longer representing Avery.

However, it turned out to be accurate as Avery’s new attorney Kathleen Zellner confirmed it.

“It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus — he will fully recover. The bigger threat to him is whether the COA [Court of Appeals] will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted.”

It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover. The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted. @makingamurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) June 3, 2020

As of June 2, there are 135,563 federal inmates in 12,487 community-based facilities. There are also 36,000 staff members.

At this time, there are 1,904 federal inmates and 175 BOP staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Seventy-one inmates have died, and no staff members have passed yet to coronavirus.

Steven Avery still appealing conviction

While many people feel that Steven Avery was railroaded in his court case after watching the documentary series Making a Murderer, he remains in jail.

Avery, 57, is serving a life sentence without parole. This was due to the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Wisconsin.

Making a Murderer examined whether or not Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were wrongly convicted.

Both Buting and fellow attorney Dean Strang created a great case that showed that law enforcement agencies set up Avery. Neither of those attorneys is working for Avery any longer.

Kathleen Zellner is now representing him and is working on an appeal. She filed the most recent appeal to his conviction in October 2019. The State of Wisconsin asked the court to uphold the original decision and deny Avery a new trial.

The courts have upheld Avery’s conviction after every appeal filed so far against him.

Making a Murderer is currently available to stream on Netflix.