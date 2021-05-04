Star Island, Miami: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals he still lives at exclusive address

Sean Love Comb still lives on the exclusive celebrity island, Star Island, in Miami Beach. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has revealed that he’s recently had a name change; however, he also inadvertently revealed that he’s still living in at the same ultra-exclusive address in Miami Beach.

The 51-year-old No Way Out singer Sean John Combs announced on Monday that he was changing his middle name, so he is hereby to be known as Sean Love Combs.

Diddy made the announcement by posting a picture of his driver’s license to Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, “Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️,” he captioned the photo of the Florida ID. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

Along with the photo of his license, he also included a picture of himself writing the word “love” beside various variations of his signature.

Diddy still lives in Star Island, Miami

However, eagle-eyed fans were quickly drawn to the info on Diddy’s driving license that included his address. He had, perhaps very wisely, blanked out the number of his house, but otherwise, it read “Star Island, Miami Beach, FL.”

The zip code read “33333,” which indicates he’d tampered with that too, although it is close; Star Island’s zip code is “33139.”

Star Island is an exclusive human-made island that serves as a home to the rich and famous. As well as Mr. Combs, this neighborhood has also housed the likes of Gloria Estefan, Madonna, Don Johnson, Thalia, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Will Smith, Rosie O’Donnell, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The small island boasts just a few luxurious waterfront homes that sell for tens of millions of dollars. In 2016, one of Diddy’s neighbors put their home on the market, and the 40 room abode was listed at a cool $68 million.

The rapper has reportedly been living on the island since 2003 and is thought to have paid about $14 million. The star is also thought to have homes in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Diddy has changed his name to Sean ‘Love’ Combs

Sean John Combs is now officailly called Sean Love Combs and he says we’re all to take him “seriously on this one.” Just to prove his point, he also posted the official documentation.

Sean John Combs first filed to have his name changed in Los Angeles in 2019, but he had been talking about the change since November 2017, when he tweeted about it, stating that he had “decided to change [his] name again.”

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — LOVE (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

However, a few days later he claimed that he had been joking.

Diddy is often in the news because of his romantic life, and in recent times he’s been linked with Lori Harvey and Lauren London.