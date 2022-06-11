Soulja Boy seemingly mocks Trouble’s death after ‘you could be next’ threat months before deadly shooting

Soulja Boy at a fashion event in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Soulja Boy goes on a profanity-laced rant seemingly mocking the death of late Atlanta rapper Trouble.

The pair exchanged words on social media in November after the shooting death of Young Dolph.

Trouble, real name Mariel Orr, was shot in the chest by a man who was having a domestic dispute with his female companion.

Orr did not know the suspect, Jamichael Jones, and was not involved in the dispute. He tragically died at age 34 after being transported to the hospital on June 5.

Several tributes poured in for the popular Atlanta rapper following news of his death.

Soulja Boy appears to mock Trouble’s death

Soulja Boy went on a long Instagram Live session and appeared to mock Trouble’s death.

“Dudes be talking tough as hell to me on the internet like they gangstas… and then go out like some hoes,” he said. “That s**t crazy as f**k, bruh. These n****s really be b***hes, bruh. How you so tough on the f**king internet and getting killed in real life? Tough-a**, internet-a** n****. B***h-a** boy. F**k you talking ’bout? I feel like I’m the only n**** that got some sense.”

He continued, “I told these n****s to they face they was some hoes, though. These n****s p***y … This like the fifth n**** talk s**t end up dead. Anybody else wanna talk some s**t to Big Draco? Where y’all at? Do anybody else got something to say to Big Draco?! Please get in line, you dead-a** n****s.”

Soulja Boy tells Trouble ‘he could be next’ in Twitter exchange

On November 18, Trouble called out Soulja Boy for releasing a song shortly after Young Dolph’s death.

“I like da lil silly s**t soulja Be doin time to time, its entertainment, I get it. Dont Be no p*** a** n**** an drop no song kalled ‘stretch sump’ da next dayy as if u got active in my dawg losin his life dou! ? Das ho s**t luh Bruh @souljaboy an u kno wuzzam wit me.”

Soulja Boy claimed the song titled Stretch Some has been available for several months.

“That song been out but what u wanna do n****? U sound touch as hell on the internet f**k u talking about n**** .. Police a** n**** @TroubleDTE.”

He then issued an ominous warning to Trouble that didn’t age well in the now-deleted tweet that read “B***h a** boy you could be next @TroubleDTE.”

Shortly before Dolph’s death, Soulja Boy had a brief social media feud with the slain rapper.

Young Dolph claimed he made over $100,000 per show as an independent artist; however, Soulja Boy claimed he wasn’t independent due to a distribution deal his label had with Empire Records.