Young Dolph autopsy reveals 22 gunshot wounds, death ruled a homicide

Young Dolph was regarded by many as the “King of Memphis.” Pic credit: Young Dolph/YouTube

Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds in the hail of gunfire that ended the legendary rapper’s life at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis last November, according to a new autopsy report.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the two men that investigators believe are responsible for the murder are in custody.

Cornelius Smith, 32, and Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Dropp, were arrested in January.

A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, was also arrested and faced charges of accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Justin Johnson evade capture, but was later released under mysterious circumstances.

Young Dolph’s autopsy details deadly shooting

The autopsy reveals that the late rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the face, chest, and back.

According to Fox13 Memphis, the locations Young Dolph was shot include the forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder.

The medical examiner listed Dolph’s cause of death as wounds to the head, neck, and torso. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the deadly shooting.

Memphis police have sought a total of five people in relation to the rapper’s death. Three were arrested: Smith, Johnson, and Barnett, with the latter being released and currently wanted.

Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been identified as persons of interest.

Suspects Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges through their respective defense attorneys in Shelby County Criminal Court last month.

The next hearing for the alleged shooters is set for March 24 – next week, Thursday.

Young Dolph was known for giving back to his community

Young Dolph was born in Chicago but was raised in Memphis. In 2008, he released the mixtape Paper Route Campaign; two years later, he formed the record label Paper Route Empire.

Dolph’s unique flow made him stand apart from other Memphis rappers, and he built his record label without the backing of a major label.

In 2016 he released his debut album King of Memphis and built a large following with a slew of mixtapes.

He would later garner more critical and commercial success after signing his cousin Key Glock. The pair got their first top ten album with the collaborative effort, Dum and Dummer.

The late rap superstar gained a reputation for giving back to his community and promoting his projects by giving lavish gifts or cash to his fans.

Dolph also signed numerous up-and-coming talent with his label, Paper Route Empire, also known as PRE.

Murder suspect Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Dropp, wore a “PRE” chai at his waist in one of the photos on his now-deleted Instagram page.