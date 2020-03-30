Some Good News! John Krasinski starts new YouTube show during coronavirus lockdown

Some Good News is the new John Krasinski YouTube show that he has started during coronavirus lockdown to spread joy. The actor has been thinking of doing a show dedicated entirely to reporting good news for some time now.

On Sunday, John launched Some Good News in the hopes of bringing positivity amid such a challenging time in the world. The talented director sent a tweet last week asking his followers to post stories that made them feel good or things that made them smile.

It turns out John was gathering feel-good information to help launch his first YouTube show.

What is Some Good News?

John kicked off the show dressed to kill in a suit and tie.

He also let people know the SGN sign behind him was handmade by his two daughters, Hazel and Violet. The show was a family project that also included touches from John’s wife, Emily Blunt.

“For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?” John began his nightly news style broadcast.

John then explained after receiving the tweets full of good stories, he realized it was time to create a show dedicated to the good news. In the current state of the world, it is important people have an outlet that is full of positivity.

John decided it was time to step up.

He ended his monologue by saying, “All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

What can viewers expect from John’s YouTube show?

Viewers can expect to be entertained with feel-good stories about real-life people.

On the premiere episode, the show was filled with cheers for the health care workers, and stories of neighbors helping each other out.

The tweets and stories John shared are only the tip of the iceberg for what he shared on the show.

John did an interview portion where he chatted with a young girl named Coco who came home from her final chemo treatment to her street lined with neighbors cheering for her.

After listening to her story, John called Coco his “biggest hero.”

The talented actor and director also enlisted the help of his good pal and The Office costar, Steve Carell, to spread good news. They used humor to big a little joy to people amid coronavirus lockdown.

John Krasinski signed off his YouTube show, Some Good News, by reminding people there is always good in the world, even at the darkest of times.

There is only one episode of the show as of now, but the end credits tease John “just might do it again.”

What did you think of Some Good News?