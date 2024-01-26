Sofia Vergara tells Kelly Clarkson to ‘shut up’ over Griselda transformation slight

Sofia Vergara emphasizes the extensive effort, including the use of prosthetics, that went into her transformation into Griselda Blanco for the Netflix series.

The actress expressed dissatisfaction when Kelly Clarkson appeared to downplay the significance of her Griselda makeup transformation.

Griselda is an American biographical crime drama and streaming television miniseries directed by Andrés Baiz and produced by Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara.

The series, written by Doug Miro and Ingrid Escajeda, features Vergara in the lead role as Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord.

The creative team behind the series was involved in creating Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

A six-part miniseries dramatically portrays Blanco’s life and criminal activities. The program premiered on Netflix on January 25.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host commented on Sofia Vergara’s transformation for her Netflix miniseries portraying Griselda Blanco.

Clarkson suggested that it seemed like only Vergara’s nose had been changed for the role of the Colombian drug lord.

“I feel like they only changed your nose or something” to play Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Vergara, visibly shocked, questioned Clarkson’s statement, stating, “What! Are you crazy?” and when the host persisted, Vergara explained that the transformation involved hours of work, including prosthetics, a wig, and changes to her teeth.

Despite Vergara’s explanation, Clarkson continued expressing her opinion that the changes appeared slight, asserting that even a small alteration could significantly alter one’s appearance. In response, Vergara, raising her voice, emphasized the extensive measures taken, including plastic elements from her nose to other areas of her face.

“It was a wig! Shut up!.” Vergara said, continuing: “It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was wig, it was nose,” she continued, adding, “It was plastic from here to here.”

Eventually, Clarkson changed her tune, praising the transformation as seamless and suggesting that Vergara looked like an entirely different actress. Vergara, pleased with this response, acknowledged that it was the reaction she had hoped for.

Sofia Vergara opened up about difficulty portraying Griselda Blanco

In an interview with PEOPLE during Netflix’s Griselda Miami premiere, the 51-year-old actress candidly discusses the challenges she faced in embodying the ruthless character of the notorious drug boss, Griselda Blanco.

She reveals the extensive effort and preparation required, emphasizing the need to delve into the complex aspects of being a woman in that era – specifically, a mother and a Colombian woman who transformed into a formidable figure. Understanding and portraying such a multifaceted character proved to be a demanding task for Vergara.

Despite the complexities involved, Vergara connected with the character by reflecting on their shared Colombian heritage, immigrant experiences, motherhood, and womanhood. “We are both Colombian, we are both immigrants, we are both mothers, we are both women,” she notes.

This shared background allowed her to establish a relatable link with Griselda Blanco, making the portrayal a more profound and resonant experience for the actress.