Singer Lil Bo Weep aka Winona Brooks dead at 22 after battling ‘hard against her demons’

Lil Bo Weep pictured on her Twitter page in February 2022. Pic credit: @LilBoWeep/Twitter

Lil Bo Weep, who is also known as Unaloon or Winona Brooks, is the Australian singing sensation who died on March 5th at the age of 22.

At the time of writing, Brooks’ cause of death has not been made public.

Brooks had close to 35,000 followers on SoundCloud. In the bio of her page, Brooks wrote, “I sing when I’m sad. These are my expressions.” Brooks’ most recent upload on her profile came a week before her passing.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Brooks’ father confirmed that his daughter passed away tragically. In his statement, her father said that Brooks battled “demons” such as drug addiction and PTSD during her short life.

He began his post by saying, “This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression.” Brooks’ father added, “She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.” He also referred to his daughter as his “hero” and his “best friend.”

Underneath his post, Brooks’ father posted links to the Linkin Park song Numb and his daughter’s track, I Wrote this Song 4 U. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington took his own life on July 20, 2017. He was 41 years old.

Brooks father said his daughter had been battling her demons since returning to Australia in 2021

Brooks’ father said that the singer had been battling her “demons” since she returned from living in the United States. He said that she was able to return to Australia despite the country’s strict Covid-19 travel ban thanks to a repatriation scheme.

In one of her Facebook posts, Brooks said that she lived in the United States during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of Brooks’ collaborators, Canadian rapper Smrtdeath was among the first to mourn her passing on social media. He wrote in an Instagram post, “rest in peace winona 💔 you were a truly special soul. life is f****d up.”

Brooks was a ‘good friend’ of late rapper XXXTentacion

In 2017, Brooks said that she was going to be on Florida rapper XXXTentacion’s new album. XXXTentacion aka Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy was gunned down outside of a motorcycle dealership on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, California. He was 20 years old.

Lil Bo Week said that she was a “good friend” of XXXTentacion. Pic credit: @LilBoWeep/Instagram

In a 2019 Instagram comment, Brooks referred to herself as a “good friend” of XXXTentacion’s.

Brooks said in 2016 interview that her future dream was to ‘inspire others’

Brooks said in a 2016 interview with Evolving Public, that she felt that she was most popular in Los Angeles and in Germany. When asked about her creative process in the interview, Brooks said, “I can only do my art if I am in the right mindset and flow, I can never force it. Usually when I feel creative I will work on something or write things down in my notes on my phone.”

The final question in the interview saw Brooks being asked about her future dreams, she replied, “To be content with positive influences and outlets around me. Do some sort of art form and have the ability to one day make a living from it and be able to inspire others.”