Sinead O’Connor canceled all upcoming shows, still grieving loss of son Shane

Sinead O’Connor has canceled all her performances for 2022 following the tragic death of her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Singer Sinead O’Connor has canceled all her upcoming live shows for 2022 as she grieves for her son, who passed away through suicide earlier this year.

It’s been a particularly difficult year for the Nothing Compares To You singer, as she suffered devastating anguish when her son, 17-year-old Shane, took his own life in January. Shane had been on suicide watch at a hospital in Dublin, Ireland, but tragically, he escaped and killed himself the following day.

Sinead O’Connor cancels as part of ‘ongoing bereavement process’

The singer’s management company, 67 Management, has now announced “that due to the ongoing bereavement process,” the 55-year-old will be taking the rest of 2022 off, but she hopes to return to the stage next year or whenever “she is feeling stronger.”

The statement on O’Connor’s website also read that she had been “advised it would be healthier” for her to cease performing for the rest of the year and that she had not taken the decision lightly. Still, it was important for her to put her “own health and wellbeing” first at this time.

67 Management thanked local and international promoters for showing “support and understanding,” and they also thanked “Sinead’s friends and fans” for their continuing support. The statement concluded by stating that Sinead had found “great comfort and peace” in the love and support shown by everyone.

Sinead O’Connor said she had nothing to ‘sing about’

Shortly after Shane died by suicide in February, O’Connor announced using a since-deleted Twitter account that she would no longer be performing as there was nothing to “sing about.”

According to Page Six, she wrote: “Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous. There will never be anything to sing about again. #DropsMike.”

The Irish singer had previously caused fans to worry when she posted a series of tweets that suggested she might be a suicide risk herself. She claimed there was “no point living without him” and that she “only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.” She was subsequently hospitalized.

Hopefully, O’Connor will be able to find some comfort while away from the stage, and she’ll be able to find something to sing about in the near future.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 or dial 988) for free, confidential support and resources 24/7.