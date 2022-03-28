Shirtless Jason Momoa spotted riding a vintage motorcycle in Malibu — See pics

Jason Momoa was spotted riding a vintage motorcycle in Malibu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted catching some rays in Malibu on Friday (March 25). The actor took his vintage motorcycle out for a spin after working on it at a friend’s house.

The actor just wrapped filming the highly-anticipated sequel to Aquaman called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Up next, he is working on Fast and Furious 10. He was previously announced to be playing the movie’s villain. Momoa is also set to be co-hosting the forthcoming HBO Max rock climbing competition series, The Climb.

It’s no surprise to see Momoa on a bike. His fans and followers know that the actor is “obsessed” with vintage Harley-Davidson choppers. He channeled this passion in his 2014 drama thriller Road to Paloma, a movie that he directed, produced, co-wrote, and starred in. The film told the story of two bikers traveling across the American West.

Momoa rides a motorcycle shirtless

The 42-year-old actor showed off his toned physique while riding his vintage motorcycle. He rocked his go-to messy man bun, pulling his long locks into a white scrunchie.

While Momoa went sans shirt, he wore a pair of gray pants and a brown belt. He paired the look with a couple of black boots.

The actor was reported to be working on his bike before going on the test ride. Evidence of that can be seen on his oil-stained pants.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Momoa discusses why he loves bikes

Speaking with Men’s Journal in 2021, Momoa opened up about his interest in motorcycles. His collection consists of bikes from the 1900s to now. “I feel like I’m in a time capsule. The artistry is so simple and clean,” the actor commented.

His interest goes beyond the superficial aspect of motorcycles. When asked about his 1916 bike, Momoa gushed, “I love the history of motorcycle racing. Riding at 100 miles an hour on a board tracker with a little bobbly frame—one fall and you’re getting impaled.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Momoa’s motorcycle ride comes just a week after Larry Kravitz posted a picture of the two riding their respective bikes. Kravitz called the Aquaman actor his “ride or die.”

Momoa and Lisa Bonet —Kravtiz’s ex wife— rocked the internet, back in January, by announcing their split. The couple was together for over 15 years. They shared, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to premiere on March 17, 2023.