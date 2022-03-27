5 things to know about Jason Momoa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Jason Momoa is best known for his roles as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. But, he got his start on Baywatch: Hawaii.

Despite being so popular, there are still a few things about Jason’s life you may not know. Keep reading for five interesting facts about the star.

Jason Momoa lied about modeling to get an acting gig

It isn’t easy to land acting gigs in Hollywood.

If you don’t have a lot of experience, then you should have good connections.

In Jason’s case, he wanted to make it seem like he had a lot of experience—but he didn’t.

Jason has admitted that he lied to get his first acting gig on Baywatch: Hawaii.

“Actually I made that s*** up!” he told Square Mile in 2018.

While at a casting call, he said he was asked for a resume, which he didn’t have.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They were like, ‘Dude, have you ever acted?'” he said. “I was like ‘No’, and they were like ‘Have you modeled?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m a big model. I do Gucci and Louis Vuitton,’ and I’m looking at my friend, and I’m like, ‘You did Prada, right?’ And he’s like ‘Yeah, yeah, we did that in Japan.’ So we were just kind of making it up on the spot.”

Jason Momoa is an avid rock climber

One of the many things that Jason does to keep his physical activity up is rock climbing.

According to Jason, “climbing discovered me, blessed me, and I fell in love with it.”

Jason shows off his rock climbing skills on his YouTube channel and Instagram profile.

Jason also has his own climbing goods brand called So iLL. It carries climbing shoes, holds, climbing apparel and more.

Jason is such a lover of the sport that he’s started training his children to climb.

Jason Momoa is Zoe Kravitz’s stepfather

You may know her as the new Catwoman, but Zoe Kravitz is also Jason’s stepdaughter.

Zoe is the biological child of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

Zoe’s parents split in 1993 and Lisa moved on with Jason Momoa, whom she married in 2017. That would make Jason Zoe’s stepfather.

Jason Momoa found it hard to fit in as a child

Jason was raised by a single mother in rural Iowa, but he made regular trips to Oahu, where he was born and where his Hawaiian father still lives.

He was bullied for being different, as he was the only mixed-race kid in his Iowa elementary school.

He says he got beat up a lot.

In Hawaii, Jason didn’t really fit in either, as many locals dismissed him as a haole (a person who is not native Hawaiian) from the mainland.

Jason Momoa owns a canned water company

In an effort to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles polluting oceans, Momoa started the company Mananalu in April 2019.

The canned water’s website states that less than 9% of plastic is recycled and most of it ends up in the oceans or landfills.

However, canned water reverses this problem.

In a video announcing the launch of Mananalu, Momoa said, “About 75% of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today, and it’s 100% recyclable. You drink the can, and in about 60 days it’ll be back.”