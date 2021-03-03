Shawn Mendes gushes over girlfriend Camila Cabello in birthday tribute

Shawn Mendes isn’t one to shy away from displays of affection for girlfriend Camila Cabello. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello turned 24 on Wednesday, which inspired her smitten boyfriend Shawn Mendes to take to Instagram to pen his girlfriend an adorable birthday message.

The Canadian singer posted a candid photo of himself filming his partner on a tour bus.

“Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you more every day mi vida ❤️” wrote Mendes alongside the photo.

Mendes also shared a video of the pair looking cozy on a golf cart to his Instagram story.

Mendes and Cabello spent the majority of 2020 quarantining in Cabello’s hometown, Miami.

The pair went public with their relationship in July 2019, and have been friends since 2014.

How did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello meet?

Cabello and Mendes met during Austin Mahone’s 2014 tour, where both of them were opening acts. In the beginning, the relationship was platonic.

In 2019, Mendes revealed how Cabello was “the only person that talked to [him]”. Speaking to V Magazine, the pair reflected on their early days.

“I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar.” said Cabello

“Yeah that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody.” Mendes confessed. “Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think.”

Shawn Mendes previously hinted at engagement

The couple’s relationship has definitely evolved from those days when they were just friends. When asked by People if Cabello was ‘the one’, the ‘Monster’ singer said, “I don’t know why, but I just know that she is.”

Mendes went on to add “I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship.”

“She’s really so brave and courageous in love,” he added. “I’m constantly learning from her.”

Mendes even revealed every love song in his 2020 album Wonder was inspired by her.

In Mendes’ documentary In Wonder, when asked if a song of his was about her by Cabello, the singer replied “Yeah it’s about you. Everything’s about you. They’ve always been about you”