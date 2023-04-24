Shawn Mendes enjoys another date night with Camila Cabello after rumored relationship rekindling

Shawn Mendes made a very public statement, purchasing a bouquet of flowers and showing the world in the process.

The top-charting performer started his weekend on the right foot, hitting the store on Friday for a casual night.

The Canadian native went to the market with a friend, doing a paparazzi stroll on his way out.

It was hard to miss the vibrant bouquet Shawn proudly displayed as he exited the store.

He looked casual and relaxed, hopping into a waiting SUV with his newly-purchased flowers in hand.

The singer spent this weekend differently than the last when he enjoyed the company of his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

But just because his scenery was different doesn’t mean his company changed.

Camila and Shawn spent their Friday together for an intimate date night.

Sources were clear — the flowers were for Camila, the singer with whom Shawn enjoyed a two-year relationship.

Sources revealed that 30 minutes after the flower stop, Camila arrived at Shawn’s West Hollywood home. The X Factor alum wore an orange sweatshirt, matching Shawn’s comfy energy. It appeared the two enjoyed a low-key night together without the masses watching.

A source told Page Six about the couple, who is reportedly trying their relationship again. The source revealed, “They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes.”

The well-placed person added that the two “care about each other a lot.”

The Treat You Better singer’s very public appearance has added fuel to the fire, suggesting he and Camila are back on again.

Just last week, Camila and Shawn had a romantic time at Coachella, dancing to the music and enjoying each other’s company.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunite at Coachella, sparking rumors

As Frank Ocean and Blink-182 entertained a crowd of music fans in Indio, California, Camila and Shawn were all about each other.

Camila and Shawn have been staples at Coachella, and 2023 was no different.

Fans caught the rekindled lovers enjoying the moment, having major PDA, and ignoring onlookers who took pictures.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

It looked as though the couple was definitely “on again.”

Camila began dating Shawn in 2019 after working together on the hit song Senorita. The romance quickly blossomed — Camila and Shawn became an “it couple.” The two had some memorable red carpet moments, including the 2022 Met Gala.

Shortly after the Met Gala, Shawn and Camila broke up amicably.

Since the breakup wasn’t contentious, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two tried things another time.