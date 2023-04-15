Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted hanging out at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted spending time together at Coachella over one year after the couple split.

The Havana singer began dating Mendes in 2019, and they were quickly accused of being together as a publicity stunt.

The pair released the song Senorita, which confirmed their relationship. Cabello and Mendes surprised their fans when they announced that they had parted ways in November 2021.

They released a matching joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories.

In the statement, the pair wrote, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Cabello was pictured at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Mendes was also spotted at the annual music event. However, the two did not arrive together for Coachella.

It is unclear whether the pair are back together, but they packed on the PDA a the music festival.

The former couple was seen catching up at the musical event.

Camilla Cabello spotted making out with Shawn Mendes

During the first night of Coachella, the former couple was pictured sharing a passionate kiss, according to Page Six.

The pair smiled at each other and didn’t notice the crowd, who looked on as they shared some PDA.

Some onlookers took a video of the former couple and shared it on social media.

Mendes and Cabello first met in 2014, years before they began a romantic relationship.

Cabello was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, and they opened for the Austin Mahone tour along with the Treat You Better singer.

The following year the then-friends collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The song was a Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit, but their next collaboration after becoming a couple, 2019’s Senorita, hit the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

It won an American Music Award for Collaboration of the Year and also received a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance.

After their split, Mendes was rumored to be dating several women and garnered headlines for allegedly dating his 51-year-old chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. However, they were never confirmed as an item.

The Canadian singer was also linked to Sabrina Carpenter, but he denied that the pair were dating.

Cabello was in a relationship with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch which began in August 2022, but the pair broke up earlier in February this year.

Whether Mendes and Cabello rekindle their romance is yet to be determined, but the PDA suggests that the former couple still have chemistry.