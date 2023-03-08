Camila Cabello celebrated an exceptional birthday over the weekend with candy, color, and flowers on the menu.

It’s hard to believe that the former Fifth Harmony singer is already 26.

The Cuban-born beauty became famous after competing in the television show X Factor more than 10 years ago.

The singer has spent nearly half of her life in the limelight, but she enjoyed a different kind of light for her birthday celebrations.

Camila took to her social media to celebrate her special day with references to her astrological sign.

The singer shared a few birthday-themed posts with her 66.6 million Instagram followers.

As a reward for her efforts, Camila received 990,000 likes and many birthday wishes for the exciting occasion.

Camila Cabello celebrates turning 26 with a colorful share

Camila was a vision with her hands against a wall and her back toward the camera.

She wore a green satin dress with crisscross straps in the back featuring jewels for some extra birthday sparkle. The green material clung to her curves and flowed elegantly for an ensemble fitting for a special day.

Camila’s hair was sleek, straight, and shiny, with bangs gracing her face. She looked to the ceiling with multicolored florals illuminating her skin for a visually stunning creation. It appeared a projector was sharing the image that reflected on her skin.

The Havana singer let the picture do the talking, opting for an emoji caption.

She shared a fish emoji in her caption to denote her Pisces status.

In another post, Camila celebrated with candy, which she revealed came from a piñata.

The rest was well-deserved for Camila, who has many things on her plate. When Camila isn’t celebrating her birthday, she has a lot going on, including a lucrative, influencing deal.

Camila Cabello promotes OLIPOP as a brand ambassador

In September, Camila became a face for OLIPOP. OLIPOP has many appealing features, including its vegan, gluten-free, and GMO-free formulations. In addition, the healthy soda has probiotics and fiber.

In a press release regarding the partnership, Camila praised the brand’s commitment to health.

She said, “What we put into our bodies can lead to so many different health issues, including negative effects on your mental health.”

Camila continued, “I’m proud to partner with a brand that is working to provide healthier drink options that align with how I strive to live.”

The singer got right to work after the announcement. She shared a fun commercial in Walmart, posting the ad on her social media.

Camila revealed in a caption accompanying the post that her favorite flavor was Strawberry Vanilla.

Fans can purchase OLIPOP at Walmart or on the brand’s website.