Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunion possible following Coachella kiss

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be going for round two after a very public kiss at Coachella.

The singers first pinged fans’ radar when they collaborated on their hit song Señorita in 2019.

The two had undeniable chemistry in the music video, sparking rumors of a romance, which they later confirmed in a series of heartwarming social media posts.

However, the couple went their separate ways in late 2021, citing their busy schedules as the reason for their split.

Now, fans are speculating that the two are back together.

And according to sources, fans’ speculations might be accurate.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes trying their relationship again

Camila and Shawn have been spotted together multiple times over the past months, including a recent evening at Coachella.

Additionally, last weekend, Shawn bought a bouquet of flowers in a very public manner before having a date night at his West Hollywood home.

Sources told ET that while Shawn and Camila haven’t officially reunited, they appear to be heading in that direction.

A source revealed, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

Neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors, leaving fans to speculate about the status of their relationship.

The news of their possible reconciliation has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for the couple to get back together.

After all, Camila and Shawn are two of the most popular musicians in the world right now, and their love story has captured the hearts of fans around the globe.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship history and publicity stunt rumors

Camila and Shawn became an item in 2019 and quickly became inseparable. The two attended award shows together, blessing the red carpet with glamor and star power.

Of course, not everyone is convinced that Camila and Shawn’s relationship is the real deal. Some fans have pointed out that the pair could simply be friends. Meanwhile, others have suggested that the rumors are just a publicity stunt to promote their upcoming music.

Publicity stunt rumors have plagued the couple since they first got together nearly four years ago.

Regardless of the truth behind the rumors, one thing is clear: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have captured the hearts of fans all over the world.

Whether they’re back together or simply close friends, their relationship has been a source of entertainment to millions of fans, who will no doubt be eagerly following their every move in the coming months.