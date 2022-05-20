Sharon Osbourne reveals that daughter Aimee is one of the ‘lucky two’ that made it out of deadly fire alive

Sharon Osbourne shared a personal post regarding her daughter’s escape from a fire in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Sharon Osbourne revealed the news of her daughter Aimee’s escape from a deadly fire at a Hollywood recording studio.

The television personality, 69, shared the news with her followers regarding the structure fire that broke out in a two-story building located in Hollywood, California that left one person killed.

Osbourne’s daughter Aimee was one of the two who survived the fire

Sharon said her daughter Aimee and her music producer, who were both working in the building at the time, successfully made it out alive. Aimee is one of three children with whom Sharon shares with Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne.

According to KTLA, the fire was first reported at 6:35 pm on the 6600 block of W. Lexington Avenue. The news outlet also said that 78 firefighters arrived on the scene and successfully put the fire out in just under an hour.

When the firefighters searched the building, one individual was found inside and pronounced deceased.

Sharon shared a photo of a news headline regarding the tragic situation to show how grateful she was that her daughter Aimee was able to escape the fire. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive,” she wrote.

Sharon also used her platform to give her condolences to the individual who lost their life in the devastating incident.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific,” she wrote.

“I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety,” she continued. “This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Followers chimed in to show their support regarding LA fire

Friends and followers of the family quickly jumped to the comment section of Sharon’s post with both gratefulness for Aimee and condolences for the one who lost their life.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “Glad that Aimee and her producer are safe… but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones. How scary it must have been for all of them… Prayers for all of you.”

Pic credit: @sharonosbourne/Instagram

“This is heartbreaking news. I’m so sorry for the family who lost their loved [one]. I’m so glad your daughter & her producer are alright,” another follower commented.

Pic credit: @sharonosbourne/Instagram

Many fans took note of the fire regulations in buildings alike and whether or not they are up to standard. “So sad. Very grateful Aimee made it out safely. I feel like a lot of studios like this in the us need better fire regulations,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @sharonosbourne/Instagram

As of now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and Aimee has yet to publicly address the tragic situation.