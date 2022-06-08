Sharon Osbourne assumes Prince Harry must ‘regret’ quitting royal duties

Sharon Osbourne talks about Prince Harry’s regrets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sharon Osbourne has a lot of opinions– this time, the talk show host revealed that she feels Prince Harry is regretting stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after alleged friction between the newlyweds and the rest of the Royal family. The couple took their son Archie and moved to Montecito, California, where they have remained ever since.

Sharon Osbourne believes Prince Harry regrets stepping back from royal duties

Last week, Meghan and Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years of royal service. The two were not included on the royal balcony because they are not active royals.

Page Six reported that Sharon appeared on Fox, where she provided commentary during the Platinum Jubilee.

She shared her thoughts on the Royal family dynamic and gave her perspective as an English woman. She said, “The Royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family.”

Sharon expressed sympathy for Prince Harry and revealed, “I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets.”

She continued, “I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession, and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”

Sharon explained the struggles of growing up without a family, which seems a likely reality for Harry’s children, who live in California. She said, “It’s got to have an effect on you when they don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal family problems

Prince Harry was an active member of his Royal family for years, but things seemed to go south around the time he married actress Meghan Markle.

Meghan has also had problems with her family. She allegedly wrote a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018, and he gave the letter to British tabloids. A British tabloid published the letters, and Meghan sued the British newspaper and won last February.

Thomas said he last texted his daughter when he had a heart attack but did not receive a response. Late last month, Thomas had a stroke, and his daughter, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, said, “Two heart attacks, a pandemic, and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence.”

It seems that things for Harry have remained frosty. William allegedly ignored his younger brother when he returned to England last week, and Harry left the Platinum Jubilee before it was over.