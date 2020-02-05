Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer is stage 4: What is the survival rate for the 90210 reboot star?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Shannen Doherty has stage 4 breast cancer. The actress announced her shocking news on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. News of her diagnosis has spread panic among fans as they wonder what the survival rate for the 90201 reboot star is?

In her interview with Amy Robach, Shannen admitted she wanted to get ahead of the story and let her fans know the truth about her condition.

“I’m stage four. So, my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” the 48-year-old shared.

Shannen revealed her diagnosis came amid her commitment to do the 90210 reboot. She chose to keep the news to herself, only sharing her new fight with a few close friends and family. Shannen did not hesitate to get back to work on the Fox reboot, despite the long grueling days.

What does Stage 4 mean?

Hearing the words, stage 4 cancer is terrifying for the person who has the diagnosis and those they love. The reason it fills people with doom and gloom is that it means cancer has spread beyond the original body part or organ.

It is also referred to as metastatic cancer since stage 4 could also mean the disease has spread into the lymph nodes. There is no question getting such a diagnosis means a person is in for the fight of their life. However, the advanced stage does not mean there is no hope.

What is the Stage 4 breast cancer survival rate?

According to the American Cancer Society, the odds of someone with stage 4 breast cancer living for five years is 22%. The percentage for survival rate is higher at the earlier stages of the disease.

The survival rate is alarming, but people must understand that the percentage is based on a study of patients with the same condition. Statistics do not predict a single person’s outcome because each individual’s prognosis is different.

Variables like age, general health, outlook and attitude, types of tissues cancer has affected, and hormone receptors on cells with cancer, all have an impact on a person’s end result.

Stage 4 breast cancer or any cancer is truly serious and can be life-threatening. Shannen Doherty has a fight on her hands. However, if she follows her doctor’s treatment plan and practices a healthy lifestyle, her life expectancy increases drastically.

.@DohertyShannen sits down in an exclusive with @GMA to talk about her brave fight with a personal crisis. Watch TOMORROW on @ABCNetwork. #ShannenDoherty #GMA pic.twitter.com/9qIDlvjEP4 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) February 3, 2020

The actress is no stranger to battling cancer. Shannen knows what she is in for with this battle. As of this report, she has not revealed any information regarding the course of action for treating her breast cancer.

However, fans can count on the Charmed alum to continue to fight for her life. She has a fantastic support system, including her loving husband, Kurt Iswarienko.

Shannen previously brought awareness to the disease by showcasing her journey on social media. So far, she has not posted about her stage 4 diagnosis.