Shane Warne dead at 52: What happened between him and Liz Hurley?

Elizabeth Hurley was engaged to cricket legend Shane Warne for two years before their 2013 split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Simon Burchell/Featureflash

Elizabeth Hurley was engaged to Australian cricket legend Shane Warne for two years from 2011 to 2013.

On March 4, Warne died suddenly following a heart attack at his villa home in Ko Samui, Thailand at 52 years old.

During his life, Warne was married once to a woman named Simone Callahan. The couple had three children together but divorced in 2005 amid reports of Warne’s infidelity.

Warne and Hurley became an item a few months before her divorce from Indian textile millionaire Arun Nayar in 2010. Hurley became officially divorced in 2011. Warne and Hurley got engaged later that year and began living together in Brighton, a suburb of the Australian city of Melbourne.

However, two year later, reps for Hurley confirmed that the pair were no longer together.

Elizabeth Hurley described her feelings as ‘too raw’ after her breakup from Shane Warne

A source close to Hurley told Hello Magazine in December 2011, “It is very sad and they tried to make it work but there were just too many issues in the way. Elizabeth is taking it one day at a time. She will always be extremely fond of Shane.”

The Hello article mentions that the pair had both sent messages that alluded to a breakup on social media around this time. In one, Hurley said that “recent events” were “too raw” to talk publicly about. While Warne said, “Yes, we’re sorting through some (private) issues. But we’re not throwing the towel in yet.”

Shane Warne was accused of pursuing another woman while dating Elizabeth Hurley

In December 2010, The Daily Mirror reported that Shane Warne, despite being in a relationship with Hurley at the time, was pursuing an Australian woman named Adele Angeleri. According to the report, Warne’s office at the Shane Warne Foundation was across the street from Angeleri’s leather clothing business close to Melbourne.

The newspaper said that Warne bombarded Angeleri with text messages. One quoted by the Mirror allegedly read, “I want to see you riding me.” While another apparently read, “Mmmm…looks like your busy in there today – your looking very hot I must say.”

Shane Warne Tells the Truth Behind All Those Headlines | This Morning

Watch this video on YouTube

Angeleri’s husband, Denis, allegedly confronted Warne. Denis Angeleri told the Mirror, “The only thing Shane Warne is ­interested in is his d**k. As a person that has a wife who was pursued by him at the same time as Elizabeth, I can tell you that it’s hard to be a fan when you see the texts and how he works.”

Denis Angeleri went so far as to set up a Twitter account to show Warne’s pursuits. The Twitter account was named Touched by Text. At the time of writing, Touched by Text no longer appears to be active.

Shane Warne Says Being With Elizabeth Hurley Was 'The Happiest Time of His Life' | Lorraine

Watch this video on YouTube

Shane Warne called his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley ‘a circus’

During a 2020 episode of his Fox Sports Australia show, A Week With Warnie, Warne described his relationship with Hurley as a “circus.”

Warne said that everywhere he went with Hurley resulted in a cadre of photographers following the couple. Warne added that in one instance, his youngest daughter Summer was left terrified by pursuing members of the press.

Warne added, “It was chaos to be fair. I suppose it was the sporting world meeting her world. We tried to keep things as normal as possible but it got scary.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne were rumored to have rekindled their relationship last year

In September 2021, around the same time that rumors began that Warne and Hurley had rekindled their romance, Warne tweeted his disgust regarding media reports, “For 30 years my children & I have had to put up with your lies & fabricated stories-well not anymore. You should not be allowed to just make things up. You are going to apologise to the Aust public for your continual lies & my family as this is an absolute disgrace – AGAIN !!”

Shane Warned railed against the media’s coverage of his personal life in September 2021. Pic credit: @ShaneWarne/Twitter

Warne did not say whether he was specifically speaking about the Hurley rumors or not.