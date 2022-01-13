Elizabeth Hurley, 56, shows off unbelievable body in chain-link bikini and gives a health update

Elizabeth Hurley defies age with stunning bikini snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Actress Elizabeth Hurley shares a stunning bikini snap, wearing a chain-link bikini and revealing her injury right before the photo was taken.

The 56-year-old actress starred in the movie Christmas in the Caribbean. She plays Rachel, who is an abandoned British bride who makes the most of her honeymoon by spending December in the Caribbean with her two bridesmaids as love blossoms.

The movie also features Brigerton star Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox, who appeared in My Dad’s Christmas Date, Edoardo Costa, Hadar Cats, Julie Brown, and Rafael Martinez.

Hurley is no stranger to Christmas movies, starring in Father Christmas is Back in 2020 with Kelsey Grammer and John Cleese.

Liz Hurley looks unbelievable in an age-defying Instagram snap

After sharing an ageless bikini snap in a chain-link bikini, the stunning actress got a huge reaction.

Her abs are on full display as the bikini shows off her ample assets. The entrepreneurial actress is modeling a bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley swimwear line.

In the caption, she gave a health update following an injury on the set of Christmas in the Caribbean.

“Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Several comments wished her a speedy recovery while others offered to nurse her back to health amid a plethora of heart-eye emojis.

One fan complimented her on the swimsuit snap and wished her better health.

“Looking incredible ❤️❤️❤️ you and the bikini 👍👍👍Sounds wonderful though 💥💥💥 wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏,” the person wrote.

Another hoped her ankle sprain heals up.

“Wishing your ankle better 😍.”

Another fan is confident the actress will be back on her feet soon.

“You’ll be back in no time 🧡🧡🧡,” a commenter wrote on the photo.

Some commenters were stunned by the 56-year-old actress’s age-defying look.

“How is this even possible? Ageless photo,” a fan in complete shock wrote.

“Looking Gorgeous and beautiful ❤️❤️,” he said.

“You are as beautiful today as you were when you were 18 years old❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit:@elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley models Chanel in a hot photo

Hurley shared a photo lounging in a Chanel gown to her follower’s delight.

She teased her followers with a question in the caption of the sizzling snap.

“This is me at home on Saturday night in @chanelofficial … (or am I lying on the sofa in my PJ’s flicking through my photos…) 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️,” she wrote.

The confident actress also shared a short video of a make-up artist applying Tom Ford lipstick.

Liz Hurley does not appear to be dating anyone as the actress has not been linked to anyone in a while.