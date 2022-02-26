Elizabeth Hurley poses pantless as she announces ‘big detox’ after weight gain

Liz Hurley gets candid about weight gain following injury. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley posed with her injured leg after revealing she was jetting off to Austria to stay at one of the Viva Mayr Medical Health resorts.

The 56-year-old opted to go pantless in the stunning photo where she posed by a window showing the picturesque Lake Worthersee.

While she recovered from her injury, Hurley kept her fans entertained with throwback bikini photos.

Hurley declared she was on a pretend vacation as she longed for another holiday from her bed.

Liz Hurley goes pantless, revealing her legs in new photo

The mother of one shared a photo from her luxurious accommodation. The photo shows the mountainous scene of Lake Worthersee from her window as she reveals her ankle injury.

In the caption, Hurley revealed that she is going to embark on her wellness journey.

“Here I go- ready for the big detox @vivamayrmariawoerth,” she wrote.

Hurley let her long brunette hair flow as she wore a white t-shirt. She opted to go pantless with one leg up, showing her injured ankle’s bandage.

A room with a lake view can cost between $1,000 to $3500 per night at the Maria Wörth Medical Health Resort where the actress is residing.

“I tore the ligaments in my left ankle whilst filming in the Caribbean in November. Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug, she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done. Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to @vivamayrmariawoerth – a wellness spa in Austria. I’m here now and shall report back! ❤️”

Liz refers to filming the movie Christmas in the Caribbean in the Instagram post, previously revealing she sustained the injury on the last day of filming.

Elizabeth Hurley shows one of her ‘detox’ meals

The actress took to her Instagram Story to show what it takes to get her bikini body back.

She also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a small portion of steamed veggies, such as carrots and broccoli, along with a small amount of gravy along with broth.

She wrote alongside the picture: “I think I’m glad to be here….. 😬”

Pic credit:@elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Hurley usually maintains a strict diet but revealed she let herself go a bit, indulging in chocolates while she healed from her ankle injury.