Shameless star Emmy Rossum snaps at anti-vaxxers, calls them “irresponsible idiots”

Emmy Rossum shared a strongly-worded message to anti-vaxxers. Pic credit: @emmyrossum/Instagram

Emmy Rossum took to social media to encourage her fans to get vaccinated, sharing her own personal experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant. Her post ended with holding anti-vaxxers accountable for posing a danger to others.

The 34-year-old Shameless actor gave birth to her first child on May 24, 2021. Rossum has been in a relationship with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail since 2013, getting married four years later. After keeping her pregnancy under wraps during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared with fans that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Back in May, she posted a series of black-and-white maternity photos to her social media. Announcing her baby’s birth, she wrote, “5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Encouraging vaccinations

Rossum just shared the first images of her and Esmail’s daughter. She accompanied the image with a plea for people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Posting a picture of her cradling her daughter and kissing the side of her face, Rossum wrote, “When I was pregnant I got vaccinated.”

Rossum continued to write, “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies.” She added, “In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) Her post has gotten support from her peers, costars and fans. Her Shameless costar Justin Chatwin endorsed her message by commenting an emoji of clapping hands. One of her fans, Hannah Mare, added her own experience in the comments. She wrote, “Yay! Congratulations. I got vaccinated while pregnant and just had a beautiful healthy girl too!”

Fans were entertained as Rossum’s husband, Esmail, reiterated her message on his Twitter account. Interacting with his post, she retweeted his tweet and added, “D**n straight!”

Pic credit: @emmyrossum/Twitter

Not all of Rossum’s fans agree

Some Rossum fans don’t agree with her message and found themselves offended by her “irresponsible idiots” comment, but the actor remains unphased. This recent snap wasn’t the first time she expressed her support towards science and vaccines.

Before announcing the birth of her daughter, Rossum shared an image of her attendance at a vaccination center. She wrote, “Team Fully Vaxxed.”

Rossum’s message aligns with the information being put forth by the CDC. In the United States, the vaccine has been deemed safe for pregnant women and all individuals 12 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated.