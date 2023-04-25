Shakira named Billboard’s first-ever Women of the Year

Despite what might be written in tabloids, it’s an incredible time to be Shakira right now.

The Underneath Your Clothes hitmaker kicked off 2023 with her collaboration with Bizarrap, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

The song became an instant international hit, peaking within the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and going platinum across Europe.

In February, she teamed up with fellow Latin superstar Karol G on TQG, a track that has already racked up more than 350,000 million streams on Spotify alone.

As of this writing, Shakira has 75.6 million monthly listeners on the platform, making her the 6th most listened-to artist in the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she prepares to release more music, Shakira will be honored next month at a new Billboard event in a major way.

Shakira will be the first ever Latin artist to be given the title of Women of the Year at the Latin Women in Music Gala

It’s one accolade after another with Shakira.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer will be honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year at the first-ever Mujeres Latinas en la Música, also known as the Latin Women in Music, event on May 7.

The show taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6 but won’t air until the following day on Telemundo at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The new ceremony aims to celebrate Latin female artists, executives, and creatives who do their best in order for there to be a positive change in the music industry.

It appears the event will be stacked with stars as Ana Gabriel, Emilia, Evaluna, Goyo, and Thalia, who will also be receiving a special award.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español, Leila Cobo, said.

“She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music,” she continued.

Shakira has been working on her 12th studio album

The last time Shakira released a studio album was in 2017. Titled El Dorado, the LP earned Shakira her third Grammy Award.

Luckily for fans, she has been working on a new record that will hopefully be out very soon.

An inside source told The Sun that Shakira’s forthcoming music will be a “tell-all” and will detail her breakup with her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, footballer Gerard Pique.

“Those who’ve heard snippets say it blends Latin, rock and hip hop,” they added, mentioning the songs are more “empowering” as opposed to “angry.”

We can’t wait!