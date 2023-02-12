Shakira shows Rihanna love ahead of Super Bowl performance

With the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show right around the corner, Shakira showed love to the star of the show.

The Colombian singer took to social media to send good vibes to fellow musical superstar Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl.

The two have a long history of friendship, going back to their early days in the music industry. In 2014, the dynamic duo released the iconic song, Can’t Remember to Forget You.

Shakira’s post, shared on Instagram with her 82.3 million followers, featured a still from the Rihanna and Shakira collaboration.

As fans might recall, Shakira performed alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The two Spanish-speaking superstars made history with their performance, which was viewed by millions of people.

Therefore, Shakira was the perfect person to extend good luck wishes in Rihanna’s direction.

Shakira sends Rihanna good energy before the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira and Rihanna looked like best pals in the picture, which was shared on Sunday, February 12.

The photo showed Shakira resting her head on Rihanna’s shoulder as they laughed side by side.

Rihanna and Shakira rocked black dresses as they sat by the fire for the nighttime video shoot. Each lady sported lots of gold, perfectly matching their head-to-toe black attire. They donned side parts and curls for a glamorous, yet sultry look.

The Hips Don’t Lie songstress wrote a sweet caption with kind words for her longtime friend.

Shakira’s heartfelt caption read, “Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih! 🥰 @badgalriri #SBLVII #AppleMusicHalftime.”

The post received attention, garnering 1.1 million likes in less than one hour.

As Rihanna prepared for the performance of a lifetime, Shakira got nostalgic while remembering hers. For Shakira’s performance, she trained nonstop to increase her endurance and kill it on stage.

Shakira’s pre-Super Bowl workout routine

Before the big performance, Shakira cut out dairy and sugar, eating a restrictive diet made mostly of vegetables. With her body fueled, Shakira was ready to undergo dancing training.

Shakira’s trainer and friend, Anna Kaiser, spoke with Marie Claire to discuss Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl performance preparations.

Anna revealed, “The focus of this workout is cardio endurance. I want her to push through with few breaks for the entire 90 minutes.”

The intense workout saw Shakira alternating between strength training and cardio.

However, Shakira still managed to have fun while exercising.

Anna continued, “She will make some of the movements her own, adding flair with her hips. Even though it’s super intense, she’s still having fun!”

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on CBS, NFL Network, and ESPN.