It’s a great time to be a Shakira fan because the talented musician hasn’t stopped releasing new music in months.

Over the summer, she released a song with David Guetta and The Black Eyed Peas called Don’t You Worry. Although the song didn’t receive critical acclaim, it allowed fans to hear new material from their favorite artist.

In October, Shakira dropped the bachata smash Monotonia with fellow musical artist Ozuna.

Last month, the singer dropped Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with trap DJ Bizarrap. The Bizarrap collaboration quickly went to number one before Miley Cyrus took over with Flowers.

For her latest efforts, Shakira teamed up with fellow Colombian popstar Karol G for a delightful song that is certain to be a smash hit.

Karol G and Shakira posted a joint social media share, which showed the singers striking a pose and looking fierce. The post served as a way to drum up publicity for the upcoming song.

Shakira and Karol G release artwork for upcoming collaboration

The captivating post showed the ladies kneeling while covered in sand.

Shakira wore a sheer sleeveless dress made of a cream-colored material. Her thick blonde hair looked perfectly tousled as she got into the moment and hit her mark.

Meanwhile, Karol rocked a two-piece with a sleeveless crop top and a matching skirt. Karol’s red tresses moved with the singer as she danced on the beach.

The picture received a lot of love with a staggering 6.7 million likes and countless comments — many showing excitement.

As the ladies revealed in their caption, the song promises to be an ode to Colombia with a release on February 24.

Until then, fans can enjoy the sneak peeks that the singers share.

The caption, translated from Spanish, read, “We know you’ve been waiting for it and here we are!”

Shakira’s delicious diet choices

Shakira’s friend and trainer, Anna Kaiser, spoke with E! News about the singer’s tasty diet. Unsurprisingly, Shakira forgoes processed and packaged food in favor of whole, fresh ingredients.

Anna provided insight into Shakira’s diet, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner choices.

The trainer began, “Breakfast could be eggs or avocado with olive oil, tomato, sea salt, then a smoothie, berries, plant protein, sometimes greens or green powder.”

As Anna explained, Shakira often eats a cold meal for lunch and a warm meal for dinner.

She continued, “For lunch, we have fish and fresh vegetables or a salad with lots of colors.”

Anna said Shakira loved pork chops for dinner. Shakira also likes to end her day with a small amount of pure dark chocolate for dessert.