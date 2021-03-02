Seth Rogen’s new cannabis brand Houseplant is ‘his life’s work’

Seth Rogen is finally bringing his cannabis brand Housplant to America. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

For some fans, it’s been a long time coming. But now that day is finally here. Seth Rogen – comedian, actor, and one of America’s most well-known weed enthusiasts – announced his cannabis company, Houseplant is coming to America.

The brand is set to launch in California stores next week, where recreational cannabis has been legal since 2016.

Launching Houseplant was a dream Rogen had for ten years. After five years of development, the cannabis brand first launched in Toronto.

On Monday, Seth excitedly took to Twitter to announce his latest project.

“Almost ten years [ago], I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant’s weed will be available in California next week!” said Rogen.

Seth, who “really loves weed” promises only “the best strains”

The Pineapple Express actor attached a video alongside his announcement on Twitter to reveal more about his passion-turned-business.

“If you know anything about me at all, I am going to assume it’s that I really love weed. But what I think you probably don’t know about me is that I have been working on my own weed company for the last ten years. And we are finally ready to launch in America.”

Rogen added “This is honestly my life’s work and I’ve never been more excited about anything.”

The comedian made sure to have all the needs of cannabis enthusiasts covered. Houseplant will also be selling homeware products such as ashtrays, ceramics and a very sophisticated table box lighter.

The brand will even be selling vinyl records with mixes specific to each strain.

This is our Pancake Ice sativa. (All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express). Our Pancake Ice is what I smoke all day. It’s over 33% THC. pic.twitter.com/buLcuLwZgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

Consumers will get to choose from three strains on the upcoming US launch. All three have THC levels of over 30 percent. They all even come in “adorable” stackable boxes.

The first strain announced is called Pancake Ice, which Rogen claims to “smoke all day”.

Akin to Rogen’s weed-heavy comedy blockbuster Pineapple Express, Rogen added “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express.”

Fans are eager to try Seth Rogen’s new products

Understandably, people have been more than a little excited to sample some of Rogen’s wares, which has sparked some hilarious memes on Twitter.

Me on the way to buy some weed from Seth Rogen’s new company pic.twitter.com/Xe6jzscqB8 — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 1, 2021

Seth Rogen making his own weed company?! available in california by NEXT WEEK? pic.twitter.com/HNKTvU4D0e — εïз (@s4brinem4chine) March 1, 2021

Me running to get Seth Rogen’s new weed pic.twitter.com/hq0cju9SJ3 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 1, 2021

How to buy Seth Rogen’s cannabis products

Customers will be able to order homeware and accessories online from Houseplant starting on Thursday, March 11.

Houseplant cannabis will be available to selected markets in California via a delivery service available through the Houseplant website and is anticipated to roll out to stores later this spring.