Seth Rogen recalls getting ‘blackout drunk’ and ‘hating’ himself from the age of 13

Seth Rogen revealed he ‘hated’ himself while he was drinking heavily between the age of 13 and 23. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Seth Rogen opened up about his past alcohol abuse as he graced the cover of British GQ’s May issue. In a candid new interview, Rogen recalled he drank “as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way” between the ages of 13 and 23.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur went on to explain how he began questioning his need to drink alcohol so excessively.

“Like, why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day? And I think I realized I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Rogen revealed that for the most part, he has been alcohol-free for “around ten years” after he switched to taking drugs socially.

“Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatized and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone’s perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realized I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time,” he said. “Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop.”

“The next day I don’t have a hangover, I’m not throwing up.” Rogen continued. “It’s just much better for me.”

Seth Rogen says marijuana helps with his low-level Tourette’s and OCD

In the interview, Rogen claimed weed helps him with his Tourette’s and OCD, both inherited from his father where they are more pronounced.

Speaking about the stigma against weed, Rogen insisted, “The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it.”

“They don’t like talking about brain health.” He added.

Seth Rogen addresses the rumor Emma Watson stormed off the set of This Is The End

During the interview, Rogen also cleared up the long-standing rumor that Emma Watson stormed off the set of 2013 apocalypse comedy This Is The End, co-written and co-directed by Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Appearing in the film as herself, the Harry Potter actress allegedly walked off the set after refusing to shoot a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal and thong-clad Channing Tatum as his gimp on a leash.

While Rogen confirmed she did storm of set, he admitted he holds no hard feelings towards Watson.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?” he said.

“I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he continued.

“She came back the next day to say goodbye,” he shared. “She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

He added, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

This implies the final cut of the scene in question was far more toned-down in the final cut than what Watson saw while filming.