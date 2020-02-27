Selena Gomez replaces Taylor Swift when it comes to ‘true crime’ passion pal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have rocked their status as BFFs (Best Friends Forever) for years.

Selena supported Taylor through career highs and lows, through a revolving door of boyfriends, and through Close Encounters Of The Kanye West Kind.

In turn, Swift was there for Gomez throughout her roller-coaster ride with Justin Bieber, as well as health and career challenges.

But when it comes to one particular passion that Selena has, Taylor has no desire to go there. Luckily, Gomez found the perfect replacement.

Selena Gomez passionate about ‘true crime’

When fans think of Selena Gomez, they associate her with Disney TV shows and movies (such as Wizards of Waverly Place) and top-ten songs (such as Good For You).

Read More Selena Gomez song: The Weeknd could release new single Like Selena among other new music

But Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend/Taylor Swift’s BFF has a passion that doesn’t quite seem to jive with those sweet entries on her Disney resume.

Selena is intrigued by true crime stories, according to Page Six.

Consequently, when Gomez learned about an event in Chicago that focused on true crime, she decided to attend. The singer’s best friend Taylor Swift either wasn’t available or just isn’t into true-crime events.

Selena found the perfect person to join her in her passion: her mom, Mandy. Mother and daughter turned CrimeCon CrowdSolve into a special occasion, from dining with a forensic hypnotist to following all the action at the true-crime event.

And rather than hide her unexpected passion, Gomez proudly shared it on Instagram.

“Momma and I being tourists,” wrote Selena in the caption of her photo. “We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon!”

Selena Gomez wants to get involved in solving real-life mysteries

Although fans of Gomez were initially stunned to see the singer at the true-crime event, an observer told the publication that “everyone was very respectful.”

CrimeCon CrowdSolve was designed to solve real-life mysteries. The event that Selena and her mother attended looked at an Ohio case that occurred in 1981.

The observer described Mandy and her daughter as “always together and totally engaged in the work…taking notes and really getting into the idea that we could help this family get justice.”

Known to be passionate about true-crime, Selena appeared to be “having a really good time,” added the insider. “It was cool to see that even celebs can be into true crime, like us.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift: Still BFFs?

As for why Gomez attended the true-crime event with her mom rather than her famous BFF Taylor Swift, it’s likely to be as simple as Taylor not being interested in true-crime or not having the time.

Selena and the Bad Blood singer have no bad blood between them, according to Bustle.

Gomez and Swift have been besties for more than a dozen years. They initially bonded over dating two of the Jonas Brothers, with Selena dating Nick and Taylor with Joe.

“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” said Selena of her friendship with Taylor.

Although both singers have been through many romances since then, Gomez described her friendship with Swift as “the best thing we got out of those relationships.”