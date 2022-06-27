See Madonna’s kids Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie all grown up

Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon are all grown up at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rocco Ritchie gave his big sister, Lourdes Leon, a hand as the two enjoyed a night out in the City of Lights in Paris.

Lourdes, 25, gave the cameras some extra sass as she flipped off photographers and showed off her tattoos. Rocco, 21, appeared more reserved and resembled his famous film director-father, Guy Ritchie. He smiled with his arm around his big sister, wearing a camel-colored ensemble.

Not pictured were Madonna’s four other children, who she adopted from Malawi, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, nine years old.

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie hit the streets of Paris Fashion Week

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie posed for paparazzi in Paris after the eldest child of Madonna walked in the Marine Serre Spring Summer 2023 fashion show, where she strutted on the runway and closed the event.

Lourdes chose to go braless in a black sheer crop top with a long gray button-down cardigan. She wore oversized sunglasses and loose cargo pants. She flashed her underwear, which featured Victoria’s Secret leopard straps.

Rocco wore a camel-colored suit with brown buttons. He paired the suit with a white-collared blue dress shirt and a thin black tie.

Lourdes Leon is 25-year-old and the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who the singer dated from 1995-1997. Lourdes Leon’s dad is a fitness trainer named Carlos Leon. He has a boutique fitness center in New York called Oleon House with his partner Menna Olvera.

As for Rocco, he has also followed in his famous parents’ footsteps. Rocco is the 21-year-old son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, an English director who she dated from 2000–2008. Guy has enjoyed success directing British gangster films, including the critically-acclaimed Snatch.

What are Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie doing today?

Lourdes has been in the public eye since she was a little girl and now enjoys a successful modeling career. Like her famous mother, Lourdes has no problem putting her body on full display. Her Instagram page features many bikini and fashion photos where the model poses scantily clad.

Besides Marine Serre, Lourdes has also worked with Savage X Fenty, Juicy Couture, and Swarovski.

Rocco is an artist who jet sets with the creative crowd in Europe. He attended Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School before he began painting under the name “Rhed.”

Rocco enjoys success in his industry and sells his artwork for five figures as he specializes in expressionism.

Both children work hard to prove they are talented without the help of their big-name parents.