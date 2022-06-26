Madonna makes out with Tokischa during a sultry NYC Pride performance

Madonna locked lips with rapper Tokischa during a NYC Pride performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-16/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna celebrated Pride Month with an energetic performance at Terminal 5 in New York City earlier this week. Her raunchy performance included drag queens and a makeout session with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

The 63-year-old singer famously kissed Britney Spears at the opening performance for the 2003 VMA and recreated the moment at Britney Spears’ wedding earlier this month.

Tokischa is a 26-year-old Dominican rapper who is known for her explicit and controversial music and videos.

Madonna makes out with Tokischa on stage

Tokischa took the stage during an NYC Pride performance with Madonna. The pair began making out during the erotic performance, sharing a passionate kiss.

The controversial Dominican rapper danced in front of the Queen of Pop who sang her a remix of her hit song Hung Up.

The 26-year-old musician then squatted and stuck her tongue at Madonna’s crotch, prompting the Like A Prayer singer to quip, “It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it,” per Billboard.

Madonna making out with Tokischa. Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/QB9gaY6bCM June 24, 2022

Madge brought on Saucy Santana for a crowd-pleasing performance on the Manhattan stage as well.

Saucy Santana and Madonna performed during a mash-up of their songs both named Material Girl.

Madonna shared some footage from the NYC show including the steamy kiss. In the caption, she wrote the following thanking her fans for the support.

“Finally Enough Love…,,,,🏳️‍🌈💙🏳️‍🌈💛🌈💙🏳️‍🌈 Thank you NYC and all who were part of the show!! Happy Pride! ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote in the caption.

Madonna has supported the LGBTQIA+ community for decades

Madonna has consistently been a strong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout her career.

She was honored at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Madonna has stood with us for so many years. She’s been an icon, an advocate, an ally. And I am very thankful to be here to not only join GLAAD in honoring her tonight but to celebrate all of her legacy,” said RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela, continuing:

“It means a great deal to the gay community as a whole because when you have someone who is so visible in the media, that so many people look up to and to hear them say, ‘This is what’s right in the world: Equality is right. Love is love.’ When they do that, they start a chain reaction that helps us all out in the end.”

The 63-year-old legend has performed at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village many times. The town is noted as the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement.

At NYC Pride 2022, Madonna praised New York City for their LGBTQIA+ community.