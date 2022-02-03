Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon leaves little to the imagination in backless nude outfit

Lourdes Leon is fresh off a Savage X Fenty campaign opposite Rihanna. Pic credit: @LourdesLeon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon showed off her behind in a revealing dress that leaves little to the imagination.

The 25-year-old model is coming off a successful Savage X Fenty campaign for Valentine’s Day, where she took center stage in a photoshoot in what was her first lingerie campaign.

She also modeled opposite the brand’s founder Rihanna in the campaign after her Savage X Fenty debut on the runway last September.

Leon is a fan of the mirror selfie, and she recently went make-up-free in a snap that showed off her fresh face.

Madonna also shows love to her eldest daughter. The Queen of Pop shared a photo of her daughter in a cut-out dress last month.

Lourdes Leon models a revealing Garment outfit

Lourdes Leon dropped a sultry mirror selfie on her Instagram Story in which she rocked a backless outfit.

The beige outfit clung to her curves and was matched with a top held together with tiny straps, revealing her back.

Additionally, she opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle with her brunette hair falling to her hips.

For accessories, Leon opted for large gold hoop earrings that blended into the color of the outfit.

Pic credit: @LourdesLeon/Instagram

She also gave the dress designer, Garmette a shout-out on the Instagram Story.

The brand also posted the photo on its Instagram account.

Lola went with makeup that gave her a rosy look by combining smokey eyes, pinkish lipstick, and gloss.

Lourdes talks about her relationship with social media

Madonna’s daughter rarely posts personal photos or videos on her Instagram account. She shares mostly her professional modeling gigs with her 277,000 followers.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, the model spoke about her love for “social media as a tool.” Leon also reminisced on the Vine era and how the algorithm can show consumers harmful content.

She went on to talk about her relationship with social media with the following, “I have a complicated relationship with [social media] because a lot of times it makes me feel shitty about myself if this algorithm has made it so I’m only seeing people that look a certain way or live a certain lifestyle, and then I’m going to compare myself to those people.”

She continued, “That’s not healthy for anyone. That’s definitely not healthy for young kids growing up, nonbinary kids. Half these social media presences are a complete lie. Obviously nobody is documenting the pain and shiftiness they go through. Everyone wants to just show you their unboxing videos and skincare routines. And it’s like, girl there’s more to you than that.”